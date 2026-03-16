Texas rare-earth project aims to curb US reliance on China, strengthen national security

Efforts to develop domestic rare-earth resources are gaining momentum in Texas as policymakers and industry leaders push to reduce U.S. reliance on China for minerals critical to defense and advanced-technology supply chains.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria," Monday to discuss how development of the Round Top rare-earth deposit could help strengthen U.S. national security while generating billions of dollars in revenue for Texas public schools.

Round Top, located in West Texas, is considered one of the richest known deposits of heavy rare-earth minerals in North America. These materials are essential for defense systems, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. The project has drawn increasing attention as the U.S. looks to challenge China’s long-standing dominance of the global rare-earth supply chain.

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Buckingham said the state's mineral resources could play a key role in reshaping that balance while delivering economic benefits in Texas.

"There are 17 rare-earth minerals. We have 15... We're heavy in the heavies. Those are the really important ones," Buckingham said, "It's going to be billions of dollars into public education... We're breaking China's stronghold on this market. We are making Texas safer."

As exploration expands across the region, officials are also focusing on the infrastructure needed to process the minerals domestically.

"We have lots of rare-earth minerals all over the region. We are looking at those deposits right now," Buckingham said, "It's going to be billions of dollars to the schoolchildren of Texas, and it's going to make the United States and the whole world safer."