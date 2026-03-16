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Texas rare-earth project aims to curb US reliance on China, strengthen national security

Round Top deposit considered one of richest heavy rare-earth mineral sites in North America

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Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss a historic new Texas oil refinery project and the state’s push to develop rare-earth minerals to counter China’s dominance. video

Trump-backed refinery project in Texas could become first new US oil refinery in 50 years

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss a historic new Texas oil refinery project and the state’s push to develop rare-earth minerals to counter China’s dominance.

Efforts to develop domestic rare-earth resources are gaining momentum in Texas as policymakers and industry leaders push to reduce U.S. reliance on China for minerals critical to defense and advanced-technology supply chains.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria," Monday to discuss how development of the Round Top rare-earth deposit could help strengthen U.S. national security while generating billions of dollars in revenue for Texas public schools.

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USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss fast-tracking the Round Top project, securing America’s critical mineral supply and reducing reliance on China. video

$1.5B rare-earth deal aims to crush China’s supply chain dominance

USA Rare Earth CEO Barbara Humpton joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss fast-tracking the Round Top project, securing America’s critical mineral supply and reducing reliance on China.

Round Top, located in West Texas, is considered one of the richest known deposits of heavy rare-earth minerals in North America. These materials are essential for defense systems, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. The project has drawn increasing attention as the U.S. looks to challenge China’s long-standing dominance of the global rare-earth supply chain.

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Worker holding a soil sample

Worker holding a soil sample of rare-earth minerals. (Victor Moriyama/Bloomberg  / Getty Images)

Buckingham said the state's mineral resources could play a key role in reshaping that balance while delivering economic benefits in Texas.

"There are 17 rare-earth minerals. We have 15... We're heavy in the heavies. Those are the really important ones," Buckingham said, "It's going to be billions of dollars into public education... We're breaking China's stronghold on this market. We are making Texas safer."

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Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss President Donald Trump weighing a delay of his Beijing trip amid the Iran war, China’s support for Tehran and rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. video

Trump pressures Xi to reopen Strait of Hormuz, warns China ahead of possible Beijing trip delay

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss President Donald Trump weighing a delay of his Beijing trip amid the Iran war, China’s support for Tehran and rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

As exploration expands across the region, officials are also focusing on the infrastructure needed to process the minerals domestically.

"We have lots of rare-earth minerals all over the region. We are looking at those deposits right now," Buckingham said, "It's going to be billions of dollars to the schoolchildren of Texas, and it's going to make the United States and the whole world safer."

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