Stuart Varney: Trump's resounding victory set off a huge Wall Street rally

Trump supporters are celebrating a spectacular political win, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney analyzed the stock markets reaction to President-elect Trumps win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Stuart Varney: Trumps resounding victory set off a huge Wall Street rally

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney analyzed the stock markets reaction to President-elect Trumps win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that President-elect Trump's return to the White House is a boon for investors who can look forward to tax cuts, deregulation, and the end of bureaucrats pushing around everyday Americans.

STUART VARNEY: The other big story of the day is the money.

Trump's win has set off a huge Wall Street rally. 160 million Americans have a piece of the stock market's action. 

TRUMP'S PROJECTED WHITE HOUSE WIN SENDS DOW FUTURES UP 1,000 POINTS

Even if they are Democrats, they should be happy.

Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump gestures next to his wife Melania Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump won the White House and the GOP won the Senate. Think about what that means for investors. No tax hikes. 

Instead, Trump's tax cuts will stay in place. In fact, he has proposed even further cuts in corporate taxes.

No more punitive regulations. Instead, deregulation. You might actually be able to do stuff without the dead hand of government on your back. 

TRUMP VOWS TO LEAD ‘GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA’ IN VICTORY SPEECH

No more bureaucrats pushing us around. If you want a gas stove, Trump will let you have one.

No more "big is bad." Harris approved of the FTC stopping tech mergers, grocery store mergers and retail mergers. 

Remember the handbag merger they tried to stop?

MacroMavens founder and President Stephanie Pomboy analyzes the U.S. economy on Election Day. video

Trump is clearly the better option for the economy, financial markets: Stephanie Pomboy

MacroMavens founder and President Stephanie Pomboy analyzes the U.S. economy on Election Day.

Well, hopefully, that's going away and companies will be able to expand and innovate again. 

Where's the best place to put your capital now? America. The money will come pouring in.

There are no more hold-ups to making crypto mainstream. That's why Bitcoin hit a new high this morning.

DONALD TRUMP DEFEATS KAMALA HARRIS TO BECOME 47TH PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES

No more restraints on energy production.  That's why the drillers are looking good.

One last point that has nothing to do with money, but will drive Democrats crazy. 

With the GOP controlling the Senate, Trump will be able to appoint more Supreme Court justices.

Trump supporters

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump celebrate after the Fox Network called the election in his favor at the site of his rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder 

But I digress. Trump supporters are celebrating a spectacular political win

Investors are celebrating the Trump rally.

