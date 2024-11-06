Stuart Varney: Trump's resounding victory set off a huge Wall Street rally

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that President-elect Trump's return to the White House is a boon for investors who can look forward to tax cuts, deregulation, and the end of bureaucrats pushing around everyday Americans.

STUART VARNEY: The other big story of the day is the money.

Trump's win has set off a huge Wall Street rally. 160 million Americans have a piece of the stock market's action.

TRUMP'S PROJECTED WHITE HOUSE WIN SENDS DOW FUTURES UP 1,000 POINTS

Even if they are Democrats, they should be happy.

Trump won the White House and the GOP won the Senate. Think about what that means for investors. No tax hikes.

Instead, Trump's tax cuts will stay in place. In fact, he has proposed even further cuts in corporate taxes.

No more punitive regulations. Instead, deregulation. You might actually be able to do stuff without the dead hand of government on your back.

TRUMP VOWS TO LEAD ‘GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA’ IN VICTORY SPEECH

No more bureaucrats pushing us around. If you want a gas stove, Trump will let you have one.

No more "big is bad." Harris approved of the FTC stopping tech mergers, grocery store mergers and retail mergers.

Remember the handbag merger they tried to stop?

Well, hopefully, that's going away and companies will be able to expand and innovate again.

Where's the best place to put your capital now? America. The money will come pouring in.

There are no more hold-ups to making crypto mainstream. That's why Bitcoin hit a new high this morning.

DONALD TRUMP DEFEATS KAMALA HARRIS TO BECOME 47TH PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES

No more restraints on energy production. That's why the drillers are looking good.

One last point that has nothing to do with money, but will drive Democrats crazy.

With the GOP controlling the Senate, Trump will be able to appoint more Supreme Court justices.

But I digress. Trump supporters are celebrating a spectacular political win.

Investors are celebrating the Trump rally.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE