Stuart Varney: Trump is the most vibrant and dominant leader in American politics

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney looked back at former President Trump's rise to the presidency in 2016, arguing the "scorned" Democratic establishment still hasn't forgiven him for defeating Hillary Clinton.

STUART VARNEY: On June 16th, 2015, Donald Trump rode down the golden escalator to declare his candidacy for the presidency.

Four months later, November 2015, I was sworn in as a newly minted American citizen. I had been paying taxes for 40 years.

Now I wanted to vote. I had not been inspired by a whole generation of professional politicians, from both parties.

I felt politics was in a rut. We needed something new, and we got it with Trump.

For the first time in my memory, a business guy was looking to lead the country.

He was prepared to throw over established policy about the border, trade, China and energy.

Right or wrong, he was different. Don't tell the New York Times, but the country needed a new approach.

The left couldn't handle it. The new guy had beaten the anointed Hillary Clinton, and they did everything to destroy his presidency.

They are still pursuing him. They call him a fascist and liken him to Hitler. They've taken him to court. They've bent and twisted the law. They've labeled him a felon.

All the time ignoring how the Biden family took millions of dollars from very dubious people overseas.

Hell hath no fury like a Democrat establishment defeated and scorned.

Well, he's come through it all. He's back. Still the most vibrant and dominant leader in American politics.

