Stuart Varney: Trump keeps winning, the media keeps losing

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed how the media is reacting to Trump's election win, arguing news outlets like The Washington Post and New York Times have been reduced to "sniping" and "whining" about his Cabinet picks.

STUART VARNEY: The media just doesn't know what to do. Their candidate lost. Trump won and has now assembled his Cabinet in just 18 days.

How to stop him? How to resist? They have no clue. They are beginning to realize that Trump is going to get his way, and they can't stop him.

They have been reduced to nitpicking and sniping from the sidelines.

The Washington Post, "Sharp elbows and raised voices: Inside Trump's bumpy transition."

Really? That’s all you got? Trump announces his Cabinet in 18 days and that's a "bumpy transition?"

Another from the Washington Post. "Sexual misconduct allegations didn't stop Trump picking these candidates."

They just had to bring it up. Anything to slime the emerging administration.

This is ominous. The New York Times. "Trump is running his transition team on secret money."

Shocking! But did the Times say much about the $20 million the Biden family received, secretly, from China?

The Washington Post: "Pete Hegseth's army unit in Iraq was rocked by a war crimes case."

NPR: "Peter Hegseth's tattoos are raising some eyebrows." According to ABC News, that tattoo made him a potential military insider threat.

Let’s not forget The Washington Post again with this: "Trump health picks largely untested in fighting disease outbreaks."

It never stops. Every appointee will be undermined. All will be pilloried just for being picked by Trump.

Biden's cabinet members were picked for their identity. Were there any standout successes? It wasn't exactly a star-studded bunch, was it?

Trump picks people who have demonstrable success, so they have to be attacked.

Every day there is a litany of nitpicking and whining, and voters see through it.

The latest CBS poll shows most people approve of Trump's presidential transition, 59 to 41.

Trump is winning. The media is losing, again.

