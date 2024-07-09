Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Election
Published

Stuart Varney: Trump is letting the Democrats destroy themselves amid widening gap in polls

Polls show Trump's widening lead against Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election

close
FOX Business host Stuart Varney questions why would Trump 'step in' if his political opponents are at each others' throats? video

Varney: Trump's lead in the polls is widening amid Democrats' chaos

FOX Business host Stuart Varney questions why would Trump 'step in' if his political opponents are at each others' throats?

During his "My Take" on Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney described former President Trump as "politically astute" amid the Democrats’ self-destructive efforts ahead of the 2024 election.

STUART VARNEY: You don’t hear that much from Donald Trump these days. 

Gone are the daily press conferences from the courthouse

His rough language seems to have been trimmed back too. It’s not a "new" Donald Trump. It’s a more politically astute Donald Trump. 

He’s letting the Democrats destroy themselves. Why step in when your opponents are at each other’s throats?

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT TRUMP, SUPREME COURT AS MORE DEMOCRATS SAY HE SHOULD WITHDRAW

Trump did appear with Sean Hannity last night. 

He was calm, measured and steady. That’s the image he wants to put across. 

close
OutKick columnist and Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham argues the White House has been 'lying' about Biden's health and that many of his media interviews are scripted. video

Biden's performance has not been 'powerful, reassuring, helpful': Mary Katharine Ham

OutKick columnist and Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham argues the White House has been 'lying' about Biden's health and that many of his media interviews are scripted.

Trump knows that if there were any slip, whether it’s a nasty insult or a slurred word, every Democrat would jump on it, and claim Trump is no better than their guy.

Besides, what good would it do for the Trump campaign if he gives the Democrats a reason to be distracted from their own troubles?

CAMPAIGN CRISIS: DEMS WHO HAVE CALLED FOR BIDEN TO DROP OUT OR RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT HIS HEALTH

Trump is exploiting Biden’s communication problem

He knows Biden can’t compete in public discussion. And the longer the president stays in the basement, the better it looks for Trump.

He wants Biden to stay in the race. 

close
Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, discusses how multiple Democrats are placing pressure on President Biden to 'bow out' on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

We need to find out who is running this country: Rep. Roger Williams

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, discusses how multiple Democrats are placing pressure on President Biden to 'bow out' on ‘The Bottom Line.’

He believes he will stay in the race. He told Sean Hannity, "he’s got an ego and he doesn’t want to quit."

TRUMP ADDRESSES CALLS FOR BIDEN TO DROP OUT OF 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE: HE 'DOESN'T WANT TO QUIT'

He said Jill (the first lady) would like him to stay

Trump is happy to have Biden stay in. 

His lead in the polls is widening, and it’s chaos within the Democrat Party. Let them get on with that.

Trump is looking and feeling pretty good right now!

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE