Stuart Varney: Trump is letting the Democrats destroy themselves amid widening gap in polls

During his "My Take" on Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney described former President Trump as "politically astute" amid the Democrats’ self-destructive efforts ahead of the 2024 election.

STUART VARNEY: You don’t hear that much from Donald Trump these days.

Gone are the daily press conferences from the courthouse.



His rough language seems to have been trimmed back too. It’s not a "new" Donald Trump. It’s a more politically astute Donald Trump.

He’s letting the Democrats destroy themselves. Why step in when your opponents are at each other’s throats?

Trump did appear with Sean Hannity last night.

He was calm, measured and steady. That’s the image he wants to put across.

Trump knows that if there were any slip, whether it’s a nasty insult or a slurred word, every Democrat would jump on it, and claim Trump is no better than their guy.



Besides, what good would it do for the Trump campaign if he gives the Democrats a reason to be distracted from their own troubles?

Trump is exploiting Biden’s communication problem.

He knows Biden can’t compete in public discussion. And the longer the president stays in the basement, the better it looks for Trump.

He wants Biden to stay in the race.

He believes he will stay in the race. He told Sean Hannity, "he’s got an ego and he doesn’t want to quit."

He said Jill (the first lady) would like him to stay.

Trump is happy to have Biden stay in.

His lead in the polls is widening, and it’s chaos within the Democrat Party. Let them get on with that.

Trump is looking and feeling pretty good right now!

