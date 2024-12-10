Expand / Collapse search
FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Donald Trump is already making America great again

The American mood has shifted since Trump defeated Kamala Harris, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues President-elect Trump is projecting power amid global chaos. video

Stuart Varney: Trump is already making America great again

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues President-elect Trump is projecting power amid global chaos.

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed the "changing" geopolitical landscape ahead of Trump's presidency, arguing that in the five weeks since the election, America has a new image and the incoming "sheriff" is projecting power.

STUART VARNEY: "Iran Suffers Blow of ‘Historic Proportions’ with Assad's Fall," so says The Wall Street Journal, and they're right.

Bashar al-Assad had been very useful to the Mullahs, and now he's gone. But wait, it gets worse. 

FALL OF ASSAD REGIME A ‘MOMENT OF HISTORIC OPPORTUNITY’ FOR SYRIAN PEOPLE, BIDEN SAYS

The Iranians now have to deal with Donald Trump. Their economy is in shambles. They've wasted their money supporting terror and many of their own people are in revolt. 

Syria President Bashar al-Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the signing of the comprehensive program of strategic and long-term cooperation between Iran and Syria.

Trump's not likely to show much sympathy. Things are changing fast. Then there's Russia, also suffering a major set back in Syria. 

Putin's military uses Tartus, a warm water port on Syria's Mediterranean coast. It's his only overseas naval base. Well, over the weekend, all the warships sailed away.

It's humiliating for Putin. His military couldn't keep Assad in power. In fact, they were so weak, they never even tried. 

ASSAD ARRIVES IN MOSCOW, IS GRANTED ASYLUM BY RUSSIA

That doesn't do much for your prestige. Trump is taking note. So much is changing. 

Iran and Russia are in retreat. Putin and Zelenskyy are edging towards at least talking about peace. 

China, clearly rattled by Trump's threat of sanctions. Mexico and Canada are very nervous about Trump and the border. 

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., reacts to world leaders rushing to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on ‘The Evening Edit.’  video

Rep. Carlos Gimenez: Americas already turning around even before Trump takes office

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., reacts to world leaders rushing to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on ‘The Evening Edit.’ 

In the five weeks since the election, America has a new image. The incoming sheriff projects power. 

This is all taking place as President-elect Trump transforms the government. The bureaucracy is on the chopping block. Fossil fuels are making a comeback. Capitalism is OK again.

TRUMP REPORTEDLY HELD SECRET TALKS WITH JAMIE DIMON FOR MONTHS ABOUT WHITE HOUSE AGENDA

It's exciting. The mood seems to have shifted. Kamala Harris' campaign was negative. Trump was positive. 

Make America great again. He's off to a good start. 

