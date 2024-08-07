Stuart Varney: Tim Walz's plan is 'tax and spend all the way to chronic debt'

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris choosing Tim Walz as her vice president, arguing the Minnesota governor's record is as progressive as Bernie Sanders and AOC.

STUART VARNEY: Who is Tim Walz and what does he stand for?

The short answer is he's a classic liberal, very much in line with Kamala Harris.

Ninety percent of the people in this country admit to knowing very little about Harris' running mate. So here's a rundown of his track record.

He loves taxes. As governor of Minnesota, he imposed a surtax on investment income.

In congress, he voted against Donald Trump's tax cuts. In a Harris administration he'll have no trouble raising the tax on businesses and on estates.

There is no gap between Harris and Walz on taxes. They are glued together.

Walz is a climate guy. He's all in favor of the green spending the Democrats are planning. He wants 50% of all cars to be electric by 2030.

He even has a 20-year mining ban so we can't go get the rare earth metals in the state, which are vital to EV production.

You get the message here, it's a tax and spend all the way to chronic debt.

Wait, there's more. Walz gives migrants free lunch and breakfast in school, free community college, free healthcare – 80,000 got drivers' licenses.

He kept Minnesota schools closed during COVID for longer than most states.

During the lockdown, he opened a hot line, so people could inform on their neighbors for breaking the COVID rules.

No wonder he says "one person's socialism is another's neighborliness."

None of this came out in his first appearance with Harris last night. Not a word about his record or his policy for the future.

Walz is second on the ticket, he'll take orders from Kamala Harris. He'll fit right in. The left loves him.

Bernie Sanders is ecstatic. Teachers union chief Randi Weingarten thinks he walks on water, and AOC says he is the perfect pick.

I can't wait to find out what this radical ticket has planned for the future, but it will be like pulling teeth.

The last thing they want to do is talk about policy, past or present. They'll just bash Trump. It's all they've got.

