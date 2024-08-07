Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Tim Walz's plan is 'tax and spend all the way to chronic debt'

90% of Americans admit to knowing very little about Kamala Harris' running mate, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney breaks down Minnesota Gov. Tim Walzs political record. video

Stuart Varney: Tim Walzs plan is tax and spend to chronic debt

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney breaks down Minnesota Gov. Tim Walzs political record.

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris choosing Tim Walz as her vice president, arguing the Minnesota governor's record is as progressive as Bernie Sanders and AOC.

STUART VARNEY: Who is Tim Walz and what does he stand for? 

The short answer is he's a classic liberal, very much in line with Kamala Harris

KAMALA HARRIS' VP PICK: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TIM WALZ'S ECONOMIC TRACK RECORD

Ninety percent of the people in this country admit to knowing very little about Harris' running mate. So here's a rundown of his track record.

Gov. Tim Walz and Kamala Harris

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally with Vice President Kamala Harris at Girard College on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Getty Images)

He loves taxes. As governor of Minnesota, he imposed a surtax on investment income.

In congress, he voted against Donald Trump's tax cuts. In a Harris administration he'll have no trouble raising the tax on businesses and on estates. 

There is no gap between Harris and Walz on taxes. They are glued together.

KEVIN O'LEARY VOICES CONCERN OVER HARRIS HANDLING RECESSION, WARNS SHE COULD ‘DECIMATE’ US 

Walz is a climate guy. He's all in favor of the green spending the Democrats are planning. He wants 50% of all cars to be electric by 2030. 

He even has a 20-year mining ban so we can't go get the rare earth metals in the state, which are vital to EV production.

You get the message here, it's a tax and spend all the way to chronic debt.

close
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says Vice President Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate is an amazing pairing on The Bottom Line.  video

Ted Cruz: Tim Walz let Minneapolis burn during the BLM riots

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says Vice President Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate is an amazing pairing on The Bottom Line. 

Wait, there's more. Walz gives migrants free lunch and breakfast in school, free community college, free healthcare – 80,000 got drivers' licenses.

He kept Minnesota schools closed during COVID for longer than most states.

During the lockdown, he opened a hot line, so people could inform on their neighbors for breaking the COVID rules.

TIM WALZ, KAMALA HARRIS NEW RIGHT-HAND MAN, ECHOES LEFT-WING CRIME POLICIES

No wonder he says "one person's socialism is another's neighborliness."

None of this came out in his first appearance with Harris last night. Not a word about his record or his policy for the future.

Walz is second on the ticket, he'll take orders from Kamala Harris. He'll fit right in. The left loves him. 

Kamala-Harris-Tim-Walz

Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz appeared on stage together during a campaign event at Girard College on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Bernie Sanders is ecstatic. Teachers union chief Randi Weingarten thinks he walks on water, and AOC says he is the perfect pick.

I can't wait to find out what this radical ticket has planned for the future, but it will be like pulling teeth. 

The last thing they want to do is talk about policy, past or present. They'll just bash Trump. It's all they've got. 

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE