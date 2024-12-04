Stuart Varney: The 'sanctuary movement' is on its last legs

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed President-elect Trump's plan to deport illegal migrants from sanctuary cities and states after several Democratic lawmakers said they would not cooperate.

STUART VARNEY: You could see the battle coming the moment Donald Trump was elected and immediately installed Tom Homan as the border czar.

It’s a battle to deport illegal migrants from sanctuary cities and states. The whole idea of sanctuary is now in question. Sanctuary is under threat.

Consider this. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the DOGE guys, say illegal migration costs the federal government $150 billion a year.

That funding is on the chopping block. No more flying them in and flying them around. Just find them, and fly them out.

That’s exactly what Homan says he's going to do, on day one, starting with criminal migrants.

That puts the sanctuary people in a box. Are they going to protect criminals? Are they OK with spending all that money year after year?

The governors of Illinois, Arizona and Massachusetts have all said they won't cooperate.

The mayor of Denver spends $356 million on migrants. The mayor of Chicago spends $574 million. Both have refused to cooperate.

This is the Trump resistance, but the cracks are appearing.

An appeals court has just ruled that illegals can be deported even if local authorities object. That’s a win for Trump and a blow to sanctuary.

In New York, Mayor Adams says he's willing to sit down and talk with Tom Homan.

That’s sacrilege to the left, that’s sleeping with the enemy, but what choice does this city have? It is spending $6.4 billion and migrant criminals run rampant here.

You can see where this is heading. Street battles when ICE arrives and endless lawsuits, but that’s just delay tactics.

The writing is on the wall. There's a new sheriff in town elected to fix the border. The sanctuary movement is on its last legs.

