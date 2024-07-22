Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris does not have the demeanor of a serious candidate

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed whether Kamala Harris can win the presidency after Biden's sudden announcement on Sunday that he is withdrawing as the Democratic Party's nominee.

STUART VARNEY: In politics, the most important question is, can your candidate win?

That was the question Democrats asked of President Biden, and when the answer was no, he couldn't win, he was forced out by party leaders.

Next question: Can Kamala Harris win? It seems, shall we say, unlikely.

She does not do well in the polls and has a miserable track record after three and a half years in the vice presidency.

She is on the progressive wing of the party, which is not popular nationally, but what really sets her back, is her demeanor.

On television, and in those short video clips that pop up in your news feed, she is all too often laughing at inappropriate moments, saying stuff that nobody understands.

She didn't win a single delegate four years ago, and only got her place because of her identity.

The image you present in a presidential election is very important, and she does not have the appearance or demeanor of a serious candidate.

So, follow the money. Big donors will not pony up the cash if they think she can't win. Already this morning, one mega-donor has closed his wallet.

There's one more serious problem for Kamala's candidacy. Her silence while the president was suffering serious cognitive decline.

She has lunch with the president every Tuesday, and works with him in the White House complex.

She must surely have known his condition but said nothing. She is part of the mess.

She will give her first public speech later this morning.

Everyone will be watching and asking that question. Can she win?

