Stuart Varney: The end of Biden's 'failed presidency' is not pretty

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Joe Biden is ending his presidency as an "angry old man" who can't stop rehashing the past and is interfering with President-elect Trump's agenda.

STUART VARNEY: The end of a failed presidency is not pretty.

Joe Biden has just a few days left in office, and he's not happy. He's angry.

NIPPON STEEL SAYS IT'S SUING BIDEN ADMIN FOR BLOCKING US STEEL ACQUISITION

JOE BIDEN: "I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life, and I know them, and I know how they think. Not a joke. What really hurts is when we talk about immigration the way we do it."

Biden's aides shut things down. They don't want you to see an angry old man, but they can't stop him from interfering with Trump's upcoming administration.

Biden has blocked almost all oil and gas drilling in U.S. waters, all round our coastline, 625 million acres, no drilling.

Voters clearly want "drill baby drill," but the angry old man says no.

BIDEN APPROVES PROJECT TO LIMIT TRUMP-ERA OIL AND GAS LEASE MANDATE IN ALASKA

Today, in an editorial in the Washington Post, the president insists on going back to January 6th, four years ago.

He is rehashing what he calls a "shameful attack" on the Capitol. That was one of the themes in the election. Voters didn't buy it, but Biden can't leave it alone.

Today, he goes to New Orleans, visiting the victims of the terror attack. That’s ironic. Biden has said the main threat to America is "white supremacy."

Now he's visiting the scene of an ISIS-inspired attack. Trump destroyed ISIS.

With Biden, it made a comeback, and who knows how many terrorists came through Biden's open border?

Failure on almost every front, but no remorse, no apologies, just delusion.

BIDEN TAKES DEPARTING JAB AT TRUMP, SAYS HE WAS A 'GENUINE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY'

Does he really think the open border wasn't open? Does he still think white supremacy is the biggest threat? Does he think America is stronger now than four years ago?

He's making his last stand. It's sad to see an angry man, too old for the job, not understanding that he lost because his presidency failed.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE