Stuart Varney: DOGE might be the most important element of Trump's 'revolution'

During his "My Take" on Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed how President-elect Trump tapping Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency will make good on a promise many politicians have made, but few have delivered.

STUART VARNEY: How many times have voters been told that a politician will chop waste and fraud out of government?

How many times has waste and fraud actually been cut? You know the story, lots of promises. Very few are kept. Until now.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have a plan, and it is spelled out in today's Wall Street Journal, "The DOGE Plan to Reform Government."

This time around, there is a real opportunity to cut the regulations that impose so much cost on all of us.

Their plan rests on two recent Supreme Court rulings.

One says federal agencies can't stick us with rules on policy unless Congress says it’s okay. In other words, bureaucrats can't make the law.

A second decision says federal courts can't be overruled by agency bureaucrats. Again, bureaucrats can't make laws.

Taken together, they open the door to serious red tape reductions.

The Department of Government Efficiency will make a list of cuttable regulations. It will be given to President Trump.

He will use executive action to put a hold on enforcing these rules. Stand down, now. Then they will consider if the offending rules should be abolished.

Simple, straightforward cost-cutting on the basis of the law. The opposition will be intense. Government agencies are unionized.

They are already unhappy being told to get back into the office. The lawyers will swarm, desperately trying to find a way to keep making rules without votes.

There will be a few politicians who don't want to see their pet projects canceled, but we're dealing here with something new in politics.

A businessman president with a solid mandate for reform and two highly successful entrepreneurs who know how to get great things done.

They write this, "We are doing things differently. We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees. We won't just write reports or cut ribbons, we'll cut costs."

The Department of Government Efficiency could well be the most important element in the Trump revolution.

