Stuart Varney: Democrat policies are destroying America's biggest cities

During his "My Take" on Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the plight of Democrat-run big cities after New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on criminal charges following a federal corruption investigation.

STUART VARNEY: Eric Adams became the first mayor of New York City to be indicted on criminal charges while in office.

Federal investigators have focused on whether the mayor and his campaign took money, illegally, from the Turkish government.

He says he is being targeted because he criticized Biden for the migrant surge.

That's his defense, but his administration is paralyzed. This city is in crisis.

Step back a moment. New York is not alone. It may be the poster child of big-city crisis, but others have the same symptoms.

In Los Angeles, homelessness, crime, bad schools. In Chicago, murder, mayhem, terrible schools.

San Francisco, public drug-taking, homelessness, a retail exodus.

All these symptoms have one cause: left-wing policies imposed by entrenched Democratic administrations.

Chicago has not had a Republican mayor since 1931. San Francisco has not had a single elected Republican official since 2012.

Los Angeles has not had a Republican mayor this century. In recent years, these Democratic administrations have consistently moved further left.

The progressives imposed ruinous policies. Defund and demoralize the police. Turn schools to political activism, but don't encourage school choice.

Let them do drugs in the street. Let them steal with no consequences.

The progressives are entrenched in America's biggest cities.

Despite their failure, there is no sign of serious policy change and no sign that Republicans of any stripe will take the mayor's office any time soon.

The decline of Democrat-run big cities continues.

