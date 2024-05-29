Stuart Varney: Democrats are 'freaking out' about Biden, but can't replace him with Gavin Newsom

During his "My Take," on Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Democrats' dilemma with Gavin Newsom, arguing the California governor has done such a poor job with his own state that he might no longer be an option to replace Joe Biden.

STUART VARNEY: Gavin Newsom is the governor of California.

He wants to be President of the United States, but recently, he's been fairly quiet.

CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM'S BUDGET COULD COST BILLIONS IN HIGHER TAXES

No big national interviews. No grand policy statements. He's not even doing much with the Biden campaign.

There's a reason for this. California is not doing well.

It's a poor model for the rest of the country, Newsom is in deep financial trouble.

He has run up a huge deficit. California is bleeding red ink because he's been spending big money. Now he's in retreat.

CALIFORNIA'S LATEST JOB KILLING POLICY IS MORE BAD NEWS FOR GOLDEN STATERS

He's cutting government jobs, cutting some progressive climate programs, and cutting what are called "state operations."

He wanted to cut $12 billion from public schools but the powerful teachers union soon got that reversed.

Now he's desperately trying to reverse the $25 per hour minimum wage for all healthcare workers.

He's scrambling. It's set to go into effect June 1st. That's this Saturday – he's scrambling.

That wage hike alone would cost $4 billion a year. The state can't handle it.

He's still giving free health care to migrants. California is still a sanctuary state.

CALIFORNIA WOULD BECOME ‘UPTOPIA’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH FREE HEALTHCARE COVERAGE

It still has the highest poverty rate and the highest taxes, and wealthy people and businesses are still leaving.

How can you run for the presidency when the state you govern is such a mess?

So consider the Democrat dilemma.

They are freaking out about Biden losing, but they can't easily move him or his Vice President Kamala Harris off the ticket.

Even if they could, the front-running replacement, Gavin Newsom, has made a mess of his own state.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE