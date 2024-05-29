Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Democrats are 'freaking out' about Biden, but can't replace him with Gavin Newsom

California is bleeding red ink because Gavin Newsom spent big money, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Gov. Gavin Newsom has been quiet in the middle of election season because he made a financial mess of California. video

Stuart Varney: Democrats are freaking out about Biden, but can't replace him with Gavin Newsom

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Gov. Gavin Newsom has been quiet in the middle of election season because he made a financial mess of California.

During his "My Take," on Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Democrats' dilemma with Gavin Newsom, arguing the California governor has done such a poor job with his own state that he might no longer be an option to replace Joe Biden.

STUART VARNEY: Gavin Newsom is the governor of California. 

He wants to be President of the United States, but recently, he's been fairly quiet. 

CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM'S BUDGET COULD COST BILLIONS IN HIGHER TAXES

No big national interviews. No grand policy statements. He's not even doing much with the Biden campaign.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation raising California fast food workers minimum wage to $20 an hour at SEIU Local 721 in Los Angeles. ( Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

There's a reason for this. California is not doing well. 

It's a poor model for the rest of the country, Newsom is in deep financial trouble.

He has run up a huge deficit. California is bleeding red ink because he's been spending big money. Now he's in retreat.

CALIFORNIA'S LATEST JOB KILLING POLICY IS MORE BAD NEWS FOR GOLDEN STATERS

He's cutting government jobs, cutting some progressive climate programs, and cutting what are called "state operations."

He wanted to cut $12 billion from public schools but the powerful teachers union soon got that reversed.

Now he's desperately trying to reverse the $25 per hour minimum wage for all healthcare workers. 

close
Fat Brands chairman and founder Andy Wiederhorn details the economic impact of California raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour. video

Andy Wiederhorn on California minimum wage hike: ‘Someone’s got to pay’

Fat Brands chairman and founder Andy Wiederhorn details the economic impact of California raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour.

He's scrambling. It's set to go into effect June 1st. That's this Saturday – he's scrambling. 

That wage hike alone would cost $4 billion a year. The state can't handle it.

He's still giving free health care to migrants. California is still a sanctuary state

CALIFORNIA WOULD BECOME ‘UPTOPIA’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH FREE HEALTHCARE COVERAGE

It still has the highest poverty rate and the highest taxes, and wealthy people and businesses are still leaving.

How can you run for the presidency when the state you govern is such a mess?

So consider the Democrat dilemma. 

Biden and Newsom side by side

President Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

They are freaking out about Biden losing, but they can't easily move him or his Vice President Kamala Harris off the ticket.  

Even if they could, the front-running replacement, Gavin Newsom, has made a mess of his own state.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE