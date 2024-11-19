Stuart Varney: Biden's Ukraine decision puts Trump in a tough spot

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to President Biden authorizing Ukraine's military to use American-made missiles inside Russian territory, a move that pushed Vladimir Putin to respond and "rattle his nukes."

STUART VARNEY: Presidential decisions have consequences. Even after losing, Joe Biden will stay in office for nearly three months.

He can and will keep making decisions with great consequences.

UKRAINE FIRES FIRST BARRAGE OF US-MADE LONG-RANGE MISSILES INTO RUSSIA, KREMLIN SAYS

Over the weekend, he authorized Ukraine to use American-made missiles to attack deep inside Russia.

Now look what's happened. Last night, some of those missiles were fired into Russia.

Immediately, Putin responded. He revised the rules for using nukes. He has lowered the threshold for first use. This is an escalation.

The trouble is, Biden is not in good shape. His continuing decline is gaining speed. He missed a photo op with world leaders.

BIDEN AWKWARDLY STANDS IN BACK OF APEC PHOTO WITH CHINA'S XI JINPING FRONT AND CENTER

Reporters eventually found him behind a palm tree. He just doesn’t appear to know what's going on.

Putin knows his weakness. So he takes advantage and rattles his nukes.

Donald Trump can't reverse the missile decision. He's not the president yet. Putin is exploiting America's dilemma.

We have an infirm president, in the twilight of his term in office, making it difficult for his successor.

You have to ask. Is Biden making these decisions? Is he competent to make these decisions?

TRUMP ALLIES WARN BIDEN IS RISKING ‘WORLD WAR III’ BY AUTHORIZING LONG-RANGE MISSILES FOR UKRAINE

But it’s done. The missiles have been used. Putin has escalated and President Biden, with only days left in the Oval Office, has made it difficult for his successor.

It really should not be like this in a peaceful, orderly transition.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE