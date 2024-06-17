Stuart Varney: Biden's 'Parole in Place' scheme is code for amnesty

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's new plan to grant legal status to undocumented immigrants, arguing his "Parole in Place" policy would be another "political mistake" that every American will pay for.

STUART VARNEY: We've heard a lot about President Biden's outreach to Hispanics.

He's lost a lot of support from that demographic, and he needs to get it back.

BIDEN LOSING HISPANIC VOTERS ACROSS TEXAS AFTER THREE YEARS OF BORDER CHAOS, CONGRESSWOMAN SAYS

So, get ready for the mother of all outreach programs. It's called "Parole in Place" and it will likely be announced tomorrow, June 18th.

The 12th anniversary of Obama's executive order allowing migrants who came here as children to stay.

Biden's outreach goes a lot further.

An estimated 1.1 million illegals would be allowed to stay if they've been here for 10 years and are married to U.S. citizens.

NOBODY BELIEVES BIDEN IS SOLVING THE BORDER CATASTROPHE: LARRY KUDLOW

They would get work permits and could not be deported. It would be the mother of all amnesty programs, it is vote buying.

7.6 million migrants have come here since Biden took office. There are another 1.9 million known "gotaways."

Some have terror connections. Some are members of Venezuelan criminal gangs.

The latest outrage came in Maryland where a migrant from El Salvador allegedly raped and murdered mother of 5, Rachel Morin.

It turns out he fled to America, crossing the border illegally, after murdering a young woman in El Salvador.

What will we do with this mass migration? Donald Trump says, "deport them."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FROM EL SALVADOR CHARGED IN RAPE, KILLING OF MARYLAND MOM OF 5

Biden's answer is "Parole in Place." That's code for amnesty.

He thinks that will bring back the Hispanic vote.

Maybe he should read the latest CBS poll which showed 62% of Hispanics want a "new national program to deport all undocumented migrants."

The open border and now amnesty. A picture of political mistakes and everybody else has to pay for it.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE