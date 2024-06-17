Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Biden's 'Parole in Place' scheme is code for amnesty

Biden's new immigration policy will likely backfire with Hispanic voters, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses Bidens new plan to give temporary work permits and legal status to undocumented immigrants.  video

Stuart Varney: Bidens Parole in Place scheme is code for amnesty

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses Bidens new plan to give temporary work permits and legal status to undocumented immigrants. 

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's new plan to grant legal status to undocumented immigrants, arguing his "Parole in Place" policy would be another "political mistake" that every American will pay for.

STUART VARNEY: We've heard a lot about President Biden's outreach to Hispanics. 

He's lost a lot of support from that demographic, and he needs to get it back.

BIDEN LOSING HISPANIC VOTERS ACROSS TEXAS AFTER THREE YEARS OF BORDER CHAOS, CONGRESSWOMAN SAYS

So, get ready for the mother of all outreach programs. It's called "Parole in Place" and it will likely be announced tomorrow, June 18th.

Joe Biden border executive order

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on an executive order limiting asylum in the East Room of the White House on June 04, 2024, in Washington, DC. 

The 12th anniversary of Obama's executive order allowing migrants who came here as children to stay. 

Biden's outreach goes a lot further. 

An estimated 1.1 million illegals would be allowed to stay if they've been here for 10 years and are married to U.S. citizens.

NOBODY BELIEVES BIDEN IS SOLVING THE BORDER CATASTROPHE: LARRY KUDLOW

They would get work permits and could not be deported. It would be the mother of all amnesty programs, it is vote buying.

7.6 million migrants have come here since Biden took office. There are another 1.9 million known "gotaways."

Some have terror connections. Some are members of Venezuelan criminal gangs. 

close
Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, comments on the latest developments in the border crisis and discusses the impact of government regulation on small businesses. video

Biden mulling green cards for migrants is only ‘incentivizing’ more to come to US: Rep. Beth Van Duyne

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, comments on the latest developments in the border crisis and discusses the impact of government regulation on small businesses.

The latest outrage came in Maryland where a migrant from El Salvador allegedly raped and murdered mother of 5, Rachel Morin. 

It turns out he fled to America, crossing the border illegally, after murdering a young woman in El Salvador.

What will we do with this mass migration? Donald Trump says, "deport them."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FROM EL SALVADOR CHARGED IN RAPE, KILLING OF MARYLAND MOM OF 5 

Biden's answer is "Parole in Place." That's code for amnesty. 

He thinks that will bring back the Hispanic vote. 

Joe Biden frowns in photo illustration

Highway 92 service center owner Oney Crowley says he has no confidence at all that the Biden administration has a plan once Title 42 is lifted. (Fox News/Photo illustration / Fox News)

Maybe he should read the latest CBS poll which showed 62% of Hispanics want a "new national program to deport all undocumented migrants."

The open border and now amnesty. A picture of political mistakes and everybody else has to pay for it.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE