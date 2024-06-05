Stuart Varney: Biden's border executive action is 'entirely political'

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized President Biden's order to block illegal migrants crossing the southern border, arguing the "complicated new system" is a political ploy in an election year.

STUART VARNEY: The president has fixed the border. No, he has not.

He's come up with a complicated new system that is supposed to cut the flow of migrants.

‘IT IS INSULTING’: BIDEN BORDER ORDER TAKES HEAT FROM DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS

It shuts the border after the 7-day average hits 2,500 encounters.

It reopens when encounters drop to 1,500. Nevertheless, 1 million migrants would still be allowed in.

He's not dealing with the border. He's not fixing it. This new system is entirely political.

Biden knows the border is a huge negative for him, so with 5 months to the election he comes up with a system that is pure window dressing.

NOBODY BELIEVES BIDEN IS SOLVING THE BORDER CATASTROPHE: KUDLOW

Laughably, he blames Trump for the mess he himself created.

Fox reporter Bill Melugin brought us video of hundreds of migrants flooding across the border early this morning.

They came from all over the world. Mauritania, Nepal, Latin America.

They took selfies at the wall as they celebrated their arrival. They were met by just one border patrol officer.

If Biden thinks his executive orders are a political fix, he's wrong.

He's split the Democratic Party, all over again.

BIDEN ORDER TO BLOCK MOST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHEN CROSSING SURGE, AS ELECTION NEARS

The left already opposes him on Gaza. They call him "Genocide Joe."

Now they oppose him on the border. They don't like anything that cuts the flow.

Ironically, it's the Republicans who are united on Israel and on the border.

The Democrats are at each other's throats. This is a very tough moment for the president.

Chaos on the border.

A front page story in the Wall Street Journal makes public his obvious mental and physical decline.

BILLIONAIRE BILL ACKMAN SAYS BIDEN SHOULD DROP OUT DUE TO AGE

His son is on trial on gun charges. That's an embarrassment.

A new poll taken after the guilty verdicts shows Trump still holds a narrow lead.

5 months to the election.

