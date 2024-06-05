Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Biden's border executive action is 'entirely political'

Biden split the Democrat Party all over again with his border move, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues President Bidens new immigration executive action will not fix the southern border.   video

Stuart Varney: Bidens border executive action is entirely political

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues President Bidens new immigration executive action will not fix the southern border.  

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized President Biden's order to block illegal migrants crossing the southern border, arguing the "complicated new system" is a political ploy in an election year.

STUART VARNEY: The president has fixed the border. No, he has not.

He's come up with a complicated new system that is supposed to cut the flow of migrants. 

‘IT IS INSULTING’: BIDEN BORDER ORDER TAKES HEAT FROM DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS

It shuts the border after the 7-day average hits 2,500 encounters. 

Joe Biden border executive order

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on an executive order limiting asylum in the East Room of the White House on June 04, 2024 in Washington, DC.

It reopens when encounters drop to 1,500. Nevertheless, 1 million migrants would still be allowed in. 

He's not dealing with the border. He's not fixing it. This new system is entirely political. 

Biden knows the border is a huge negative for him, so with 5 months to the election he comes up with a system that is pure window dressing. 

NOBODY BELIEVES BIDEN IS SOLVING THE BORDER CATASTROPHE: KUDLOW

Laughably, he blames Trump for the mess he himself created.

Fox reporter Bill Melugin brought us video of hundreds of migrants flooding across the border early this morning.

They came from all over the world. Mauritania, Nepal, Latin America. 

close
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reacts to President Biden's new executive action on the southern border and more on The Evening Edit. video

Sen. Ron Johnson: Bidens border executive action proves point he's had authority to keep the border closed

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reacts to President Biden's new executive action on the southern border and more on The Evening Edit.

They took selfies at the wall as they celebrated their arrival. They were met by just one border patrol officer.

If Biden thinks his executive orders are a political fix, he's wrong. 

He's split the Democratic Party, all over again.

BIDEN ORDER TO BLOCK MOST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHEN CROSSING SURGE, AS ELECTION NEARS

The left already opposes him on Gaza. They call him "Genocide Joe."

Now they oppose him on the border. They don't like anything that cuts the flow.

Ironically, it's the Republicans who are united on Israel and on the border. 

close
Former Pentagon official Brent Sadler discusses Bidens decision to withhold arms from Israel on Varney & Co. video

Biden is making Israel decisions based on domestic political calculations: Brent Sadler

Former Pentagon official Brent Sadler discusses Bidens decision to withhold arms from Israel on Varney & Co.

The Democrats are at each other's throats. This is a very tough moment for the president. 

Chaos on the border. 

A front page story in the Wall Street Journal makes public his obvious mental and physical decline. 

BILLIONAIRE BILL ACKMAN SAYS BIDEN SHOULD DROP OUT DUE TO AGE

His son is on trial on gun charges. That's an embarrassment. 

A new poll taken after the guilty verdicts shows Trump still holds a narrow lead. 

5 months to the election.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE