Stuart Varney: Biden-Harris want critics to 'shut up' about their hurricane response

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to JD Vance slamming the Biden-Harris administration's response to Hurricane Helene and for funneling FEMA relief money to help shelter migrants.

STUART VARNEY: Donald Trump's pick for vice president, JD Vance, told the Biden-Harris team to "get its act together" with the hurricanes.

In a fact-filled commentary in The Wall Street Journal, Vance was critical. He pointed out that Biden, Harris and Mayorkas were slow to get on the job when Helene arrived.

He was correct. They were all away from the office, even though they had plenty of warning that disaster was on the way.

Vance pointed out that the arrival of the military in the hard-hit, remote areas of North Carolina was delayed a week.

Vance also said, and this is important, "under Biden and Harris, FEMA has funneled millions of dollars to non-governmental organizations whose stated goal is facilitating mass migration into the U.S."

In other words, scarce money has indeed flowed to migrants.

Mayorkas directed FEMA to be a part of the effort to shelter migrants.

Last year, the administrator said FEMA would support "jurisdictions that are managing the care of immigrants."

All of this is accurate criticism of the hurricane response, but Biden and Harris reacted angrily, and used some very harsh language.

BIDEN: "These lies are un-American. There is simply no place for them. Former President Trump has led this onslaught of lies."

HARRIS: "I have spoken with local officials, they are doing an extraordinary job in trying to combat misinformation. It is dangerous. It is unconscionable that anyone who would consider themselves a leader would mislead desperate people."

MAYORKAS: "There is so much false information being spread. We cannot have people relying on that false information."

BUTTIGIEG: "Certainly this happened where there's misinformation, or scams, but we've never seen anything like we've had at this level."

Looking old and tired, the president lost his temper. What he wants is for critics to shut up.

Just who is defending democracy, when the president rejects the perfectly normal give and take of politics?

Political free speech is at stake, and Biden and Harris are on the wrong side of the debate.

