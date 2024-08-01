Stuart Varney: America's enemies are acting now as a 'weakened' Biden prepares to exit

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questioned Biden's willingness to confront America's "brutal enemies" and whether he understands the magnitude of the global challenges the nation is facing as his presidency winds down.

STUART VARNEY: The Biden presidency is winding down. Our rivals and enemies are gearing up.

In the last three years, Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea have come together to challenge American power.

They are brutal. They are aggressive and they are united against us.

Russia invades Ukraine for no good reason, other than Putin's dreams of empire. Ukraine, an independent country, is ruined.

China crushes Hong Kong. It used to be a bastion of freedom. Xi Jinping threatens the same for Taiwan.

Chinese bombers joined Russian fighter jets last month, flying in formation directly at Alaska.

Iran funds Hamas, which massacred Israelis last October. It funds Hezbollah, which fires thousands of rockets into Israel.

It funds the Houthis who tie up the Mideast sea lanes and kill American soldiers.

North Korea. They supply Russia with the ammunition it needs to destroy Ukraine. America is facing a concerted global challenge.

Are we prepared? That's more than a military question. It's a question of our willingness to confront our brutal enemies.

At this moment, our leaders do not confront them, frankly, they don't seem to understand the magnitude of the challenge.

They were blind to the damage done by the debacle in Afghanistan. President Biden actually said it would be OK for the Russians to take just a little Ukrainian territory.

Days after he took office, Biden relaxed sanctions on Iran, handing them $100 billion worth of oil revenue, and when Iranian drones killed American soldiers, he did nothing.

Hamas butchered Israelis and took hundreds of hostages.

Within weeks, Biden was pleading for a cease-fire, so Israel couldn't crush the terrorists for good.

Our president is now frail, he rarely appears in public. We don't really know who's calling the shots.

The danger is that our brutal enemies act now, while a weakened president prepares to leave office.

