Smart moves for navigating a choppy market amid tariff turmoil

Market analyst Dan Geltrude joined FOX Business on Monday to discuss how to manage market instability with confidence as President Donald Trump uses tariffs as a central instrument of his policy strategy.

Geltrude detailed the various things investors can do "right away" to navigate the "choppy waters out there."

Stocks climbed on Monday after the White House eased tariffs on smartphones, chips and computers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 300 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

The gains come on the heels of the U.S. financial markets wrapping up one of their most volatile weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic as President Donald Trump played fast and furious with his tariff plan that prompted retaliation from China.

WILD WEEK FOR STOCKS, BONDS AND THE DOLLAR AS TARIFF WAR RAGES

When it comes to investing in this environment, Geltrude stressed the importance of steering clear of emotion.

"It amazes me how the market is reacting emotionally," he said on "Mornings with Maria." "You've got to stay [the] long-term focus – that's the name of the game."

Geltrude continued, pointing out that while in the long-game, prioritize quality when choosing what to invest in.

"Look for that strong balance sheet. Look at earnings… these are the fundamentals," he said.

He also suggested investors put cash aside for future use.

"You've gotta keep some cash reserves. You want to have flexibility… you want to be able to buy that dip, right?" he posited.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The FOX Business team and Suzanne O'Halloran contributed to this report.