The Big Money Show
Published

Sen. Warren tears into Fed while doubling down on calls for massive rate cut: 'Putting the economy at risk'

Warren and two Senate colleagues penned a letter calling for the massive rate cut on Monday

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence reports on the Fed's highly anticipated monetary policy decision as Democrats demand a bigger interest rate cut before the election.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants Fed to cut interest rate by 75 basis points

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence reports on the Fed's highly anticipated monetary policy decision as Democrats demand a bigger interest rate cut before the election.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for "putting the economy at risk" on Tuesday, while doubling down on demands that the Fed cut rates by an ambitious 75 basis points.

"The Fed chair has already said he's waited too late. He has already indicated that there were economic consequences of having held interest rates too high for too long. The data show us that inflation is down. He should have lowered these interest rates earlier," Warren told FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn.

"He needs a bigger cut so that he shows that he finally gets it and that he is not making a deliberate effort to crash this economy," she continued.

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Her remarks came as investors bet on the odds of a 25-point decrease or a more ambitious 50-basis point cut that fellow Democrats have widely demanded. 

Any cut would mark the first since 2020.

Warren doubled down on criticizing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in her talk with Vaughn, accusing him of "putting our economy at risk."

Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.  (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It is time to lower the interest rate. I believe it should go down by 75 basis points. He needs to signal to the market that he finally gets it and that his job is to keep this economy steady," she continued.

Warren and Senate colleagues Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., also penned a letter to Powell on Monday, urging the aggressive rate cut, warning that delays in doing so "have threatened the economy and left the Fed behind the curve."

 Banrion Capital Management CEO Shana Sissel analyzes the Federal Reserve's moves on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

The Federal Reserve is focused on achieving a soft landing: Shana Sissel

 Banrion Capital Management CEO Shana Sissel analyzes the Federal Reserve's moves on 'Mornings with Maria.'