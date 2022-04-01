Pennsylvania Republican slams Biden's 'complete assault' on American energy

Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser said the White House is "doing its best" to avoid going back to the proverbial domestic well Friday on "Varney."

Meuser, who represents much of Pennsylvania's coal region, told "Varney & Co." Friday the Biden administration need only look 100 miles to its north to find the energy sources Americans need.

"When they were seeking new oil and natural gas access, they sent a crew from the Department of Energy down to Venezuela. I don't remember seeing them coming up to Pennsylvania," Meuser said.

"They're also trying to pass other measures within our budget that won't reduce the cost of consumption -- deliberately giving people increases due to these policies."

Meuser told host Stuart Varney there is a "complete assault" on America's energy industry from financial regulators and the government, noting that Pennsylvania would otherwise be a top producer of natural gas if it was able to fulfill its potential.

"Under the Trump administration, as you well know, we were energy independent. We had an energy surplus. We were shipping LNG," Meuser continued.

He added that Biden is also actively discouraging investment in U.S. energy firms, whether it be from the Fed or financial institutions regulated by the government.

"So trying to pull from the [Strategic Reserve] is even worse than a Band-Aid application. It'll be meaningless," Meuser said.