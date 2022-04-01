Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania Republican slams Biden's 'complete assault' on American energy

Rep. Dan Meuser said tapping into the strategic oil reserve would be 'useless'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., weighs in on the importance of energy independence. video

Complete ‘assault’ on US energy industry: Rep. Dan Meuser

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., weighs in on the importance of energy independence.

Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser said the White House is "doing its best" to avoid going back to the proverbial domestic well Friday on "Varney."

Meuser, who represents much of Pennsylvania's coal region, told "Varney & Co." Friday the Biden administration need only look 100 miles to its north to find the energy sources Americans need.

An oil pumpjack operates in the drive-thru area of a McDonald's in Bradford, Pennsylvania

An oil pumpjack operates in the drive-thru area of a McDonald's in Bradford, Pennsylvania, U.S. October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

"When they were seeking new oil and natural gas access, they sent a crew from the Department of Energy down to Venezuela. I don't remember seeing them coming up to Pennsylvania," Meuser said.

"They're also trying to pass other measures within our budget that won't reduce the cost of consumption -- deliberately giving people increases due to these policies."

Meuser told host Stuart Varney there is a "complete assault" on America's energy industry from financial regulators and the government, noting that Pennsylvania would otherwise be a top producer of natural gas if it was able to fulfill its potential. 

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., is seen in this 2018 photo.

Representative Dan Meuser (R-PA), REUTERS/Al Drago (Reuters)

"Under the Trump administration, as you well know, we were energy independent. We had an energy surplus. We were shipping LNG," Meuser continued.

He added that Biden is also actively discouraging investment in U.S. energy firms, whether it be from the Fed or financial institutions regulated by the government.

Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia

Energy Secretary Gov. Jennifer Granholm. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (AP Images)

"So trying to pull from the [Strategic Reserve] is even worse than a Band-Aid application. It'll be meaningless," Meuser said.