Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Mornings with Maria
Published

Oil industry leader goes inside Trump's closed-door meeting with top execs

Energy dominance is crucial to leading the AI race with China, according to Mike Sommers

close
American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers goes inside President Donald Trump's meeting with top oil executives, the need for U.S. energy dominance and the AI race with China. video

Top oil executive offers details inside meeting with Trump: 'Four years in the making'

American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers goes inside President Donald Trump's meeting with top oil executives, the need for U.S. energy dominance and the AI race with China.

President Donald Trump has a multi-faceted plan to restore U.S. energy dominance after four years of the Biden administration giving the fossil fuel industry the cold shoulder, oil executive Mike Sommers told FOX Business on Thursday.

The American Petroleum Institute president and CEO was among the 15 industry leaders present inside a closed-door White House meeting with Trump this week. 

He detailed the contents of the talk on "Mornings with Maria."

ENERGY SECRETARY SAYS NORTHEAST NATURAL GAS PIPELINE PROJECT COULD START THIS YEAR

Trump speaks at inauguration in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. Trump has vowed to pursue an energy policy to restore U.S. energy independence and dominance. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The president said we're going to have an opportunity to finally open up some of these federal lands and federal waters that were restricted by the Biden administration. He's going to be fast on getting permits for those LNG terminals, and really focus on making sure that the United States has the energy it needs to power the future, particularly as we see A.I. coming online," he shared.

"We're going to need a lot more energy, and that means a lot more oil and natural gas."

Sommers warned that failing to invest in domestic fossil fuel production could cause the U.S. to lose the A.I. race with China as multiple forms of energy are necessary to keep up the pace and power A.I. data centers.

OPENAI LAYS OUT KEY PROPOSALS FOR TRUMP ADMIN AI ACTION PLAN TO MAINTAIN TECH LEAD OVER CHINA

close
Energy Secretary Chris Wright discusses the protests against Elon Musk and the Trump administration's plans for energy independence on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Trump's agenda is to 'get barriers out of the way,' says energy secretary

Energy Secretary Chris Wright discusses the protests against Elon Musk and the Trump administration's plans for energy independence on 'The Evening Edit.'

"We're going to need all of it. We need oil, we need gas, and we're going to need coal," he said.

The Trump administration approved an LNG permit request on Wednesday, enabling Venture Global's CP2 LNG project to export natural gas from Louisiana.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

close
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum discusses the country's housing crisis and Congress' handling of President Donald Trump's energy executive orders. video

US has to cut through the red tape to develop energy sources faster, Doug Burgum says

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum discusses the country's housing crisis and Congress' handling of President Donald Trump's energy executive orders.

Speaking on the subject, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said: "Thanks to President Trump's leadership, we are cutting the red tape around projects like CP2, unleashing our energy potential and ensuring [the] U.S. can continue to meet growing energy demand for decades…" 