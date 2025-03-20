Oil industry leader goes inside Trump's closed-door meeting with top execs

President Donald Trump has a multi-faceted plan to restore U.S. energy dominance after four years of the Biden administration giving the fossil fuel industry the cold shoulder, oil executive Mike Sommers told FOX Business on Thursday.

The American Petroleum Institute president and CEO was among the 15 industry leaders present inside a closed-door White House meeting with Trump this week.

He detailed the contents of the talk on "Mornings with Maria."

"The president said we're going to have an opportunity to finally open up some of these federal lands and federal waters that were restricted by the Biden administration. He's going to be fast on getting permits for those LNG terminals, and really focus on making sure that the United States has the energy it needs to power the future, particularly as we see A.I. coming online," he shared.

"We're going to need a lot more energy, and that means a lot more oil and natural gas."

Sommers warned that failing to invest in domestic fossil fuel production could cause the U.S. to lose the A.I. race with China as multiple forms of energy are necessary to keep up the pace and power A.I. data centers.

"We're going to need all of it. We need oil, we need gas, and we're going to need coal," he said.

The Trump administration approved an LNG permit request on Wednesday, enabling Venture Global's CP2 LNG project to export natural gas from Louisiana.

Speaking on the subject, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said: "Thanks to President Trump's leadership, we are cutting the red tape around projects like CP2, unleashing our energy potential and ensuring [the] U.S. can continue to meet growing energy demand for decades…"