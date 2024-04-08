Ohio GOP senator challenges Biden admin's celebratory reaction to jobs report: 'People just don't buy it'

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance ripped the Biden administration on Sunday for its celebratory reaction to what appeared to be a blockbuster jobs report released last Friday, showing 303,000 jobs were created during the month of March and unemployment dipped to 3.8%.

"While President Biden wants to flag waves about how well the economy's doing… people just don't buy it," Vance claimed during a discussion with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Ohio Republican doubled down on common claims from fellow members of his party that American citizens are struggling to make ends meet while also emphasizing their reported fears that their communities have become increasingly unsafe.

BIDEN'S EX-CHIEF OF STAFF ADMITS US PRICES ARE TOO HIGH: EXPERTS BREAK DOWN WHO'S ‘STRUGGLING’ MOST

"People recognize that it's getting harder to live your dreams under the Biden economy, and it's unfortunately because a lot of that net job growth has gone to the foreign-born," he continued. "What a disgraceful commentary for the president to be bragging about an economy that is benefiting illegal immigrants more than American citizens."

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Former Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett holds similar beliefs, telling Bartiromo last Friday that, while the report might indicate a positive job increase, American job loss tells a different story.

"To people who are U.S. residents, a year ago, about 650,000 of them have lost their jobs this year, so what's going on is that there is an employment boom that's coming from these people who are streaming across the border," he said.

DAVID AXELROD BLASTS BIDEN ATTEMPTS TO TOUT STRONG US ECONOMY: ‘DRIVES ME CRAZY WHEN HE DOES THAT’

Vance, circling back to the assertion that the American public is struggling, countered rhetoric from the White House which claims inflation has been cooling.

"The two things I hear most about is that it's still really, really hard to afford a good life in this country, from car payments, home payments, a lot of the major indexes of inflation undercount the ways in which people are struggling day to day," he said.

"Larry Summers, the Obama administration economist, has talked a lot about this, that if you actually look at what most people are spending their wages on, prices are not coming down. Inflation is still a very serious problem for American workers."

LARRY KUDLOW: THE UNDERLYING STRENGTH OF THE ECONOMY IS UP FOR DEBATE

Vance also talked about crime and public safety, another commonly discussed issue among Republicans who especially home in on the role illegal immigration has played in misconduct, including the tragic murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley earlier this year.

"We had an illegal immigrant who was arrested, who murdered somebody in Hamilton, Ohio… when people say that Ohio's not a border state, we're certainly dealing with the problems caused by Joe Biden's open border," he said.

"This has got to stop and, unless you stop it, I don't think you're going to give people any sense of real safety in their communities."