Obama did his best Bernie Sanders impression in South Africa speech: Kennedy

The path to hell was paved with President Obama’s golden tongue today as he humble bragged about his neat, new money all while bad mouthing the means that delivered his ducats. He did his best impression of a bored Bernie Sanders as he lied to the crowd at the late Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday celebration in South Africa.

Ok, so he's still a busybody and a commie at heart, so what's his beef?

He claims to hate capitalism, which by the way has lifted untold millions out of poverty, or at least that's what he has to say to shake the guilt from his private sector success that earned him $60 million for post-presidency memoirs. And good for him for making a decent wage without having to come up with some phony foundation to scam entire countries out of money in some pay-for-play fake charity. He has benefitted from capitalism arguably more than the current president, not only from his book and Netflix deals, but also by beating the pants off of establishment harpie Hillary Clinton in an open market of ideas. He turned empty, soaring rhetoric into a presidency and if that's not multiplying political capital I don't know what is!

By the way, if you're so disgusted by your filthy profits, shut your pretty mouth and give the money away anonymously.

However, he persisted. He suggested we beat that tired old socialistic horse of universal basic income (UBI) that demands governments pony up by writing a check for $500 a month to every household, as they've proposed in his native Chicago.

Here's an idea: Instead of public UBI, we should just tap into the lottery of Obama's friends and directly redistribute billions from Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page, whose combined net worth is a staggering $468 billion. If you parcel that out at $500 a month, that's free scratch for 78 million families for an entire year. Sure, they're wealth would be decimated, but by Obama's logic, they are ambitious and not altruistic, because in his limited worldview those concepts are mutually exclusive and zero sum.

And that's what these socialist ideas add up to when the wealthiest among us are shamed and forced into temporarily providing for the poorest.

