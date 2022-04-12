Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Crime

Fmr. NYPD detective on Brooklyn subway shooting: Commuters should always be alert

The NYPD is investigating a subway station shooting in Brooklyn, NY, where several people were shot Tuesday morning

close
Former NYPD Detective Pat Brosnan warns that there’s ‘no downside’ for commuters to have ‘360-degree awareness’ when traveling to any cities.  video

Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘Situational awareness’ is key amid attacks, former NYPD detective says

Former NYPD Detective Pat Brosnan warns that there’s ‘no downside’ for commuters to have ‘360-degree awareness’ when traveling to any cities. 

Former NYPD Detective Pat Brosnan warned on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, that there’s "no downside" for commuters to have "situational awareness" when traveling to any city. Brosnan made the comments after a shooting was reported Tuesday morning in a Sunset Park, Brooklyn, subway station.

PAT BROSNAN: I'll tell them what I tell my children, who some travel on the subways in the city, is that because of the enormously successful efforts…ongoing and continuous efforts of the FBI, the Joint Counterterrorism Task Force…we have thwarted and interrupted, identified…stopped dozens and dozens of attacks that haven't made it to the press.

New York Police stand outside a subway stop in Brooklyn where ten people were shot and six others injured.

Former NYPD Detective Pat Brosnan told FOX Business ‘situational awareness’ is key amid attacks.  (AP Photo/John Minchillo / AP Newsroom)

They're really, really good at it…the probability, I don't want to say a needle in the haystack, but it's extremely slim…I would say it's just a great rule as a person in New York, and other places to grow eyes, not just in the back of your head, but grow some eyes on the side of your head. Situational awareness, a 360-degree awareness of what's going on around you, you just can't go wrong with it…there's no downside to it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
 

close
Former NYPD Detective Pat Brosnan provides insight for commuters reluctant to travel to work. video

Former NYPD detective on key to staying safe during attacks

Former NYPD Detective Pat Brosnan provides insight for commuters reluctant to travel to work.