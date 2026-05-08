Novo Nordisk's oral Ozempic and Wegovy pills now available for same-day delivery on Amazon

Novo Nordisk’s oral versions of its blockbuster weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, are now available for same-day delivery on Amazon.

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar said on "The Claman Countdown" Friday the once-daily pill versions of the company’s highly popular treatments have been a major success.

"It’s an exciting time, I would say, for the patients that can get access to these products when they want it and as fast as possible," he told FOX Business.

"I think it's really nice that, right now, people can have both Ozempic injection, as well as Ozempic pill."

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The Ozempic pill launched last week, following the January debut of an oral version of Wegovy, which has delivered strong results, generating more than $350 million in first-quarter sales.

"This has been the best product launch in the last decade that we have seen. And I'm incredibly excited," Doustdar said. "We have seen in 16 weeks time, since we have launched it, more than one million patients [who] have tried it."

Ozempic is prescribed for patients with Type 2 Diabetes, while Wegovy is used to treat obesity. Both treatments were originally made as weekly injectables, but the newer oral versions are a once-daily pill.

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"I would say Wegovy’s pill will be the one that will be the flagship, but the Ozempic pill on the back of an iconic brand name, of course, will also find its good space," Doustdar said.

Novo Nordisk was one of the first to work with the Trump administration to lower the costs of prescription drugs and Doustdar said lowering prices was important to ensure fair access.

"We were very happy that we were able to make a deal with the Trump administration, and mainly because our job is to really make sure that these innovative medications get access, and they don't become a product just for the rich. They become the product for everyone," the CEO said.

"I would say lower prices have provided us with more patients and more volume. While short term, this is hurting our business. Longer term, it's the right thing to do."

While Ozempic and Wegovy are known for inducing weight loss, Doustdar highlighted the drugs’ broader benefits for cardiovascular, kidney and liver health – most notably, their ability to cure scarring in patients with fatty liver disease.

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He also teased the potential launch of a new drug treatment that proves so effective for liver disease that it could reduce the need for liver transplants.

"We have to finish the clinical development of it, we have to get it approved. But if the early data holds, then I'm very optimistic," Doustdar said.