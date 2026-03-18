New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro officially takes the reins from Bob Iger

Josh D’Amaro officially assumed the role of Disney chief executive on Wednesday, taking charge of the company as it confronts a rapidly shifting entertainment landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, changing consumer behavior and pressure across its legacy media businesses.

His succession of Bob Iger follows a run leading Disney’s parks, experiences and products division – a segment that has become central to the company’s financial performance. The unit accounted for 57% of Disney’s $17.5 billion in profit last year, highlighting a growing reliance on theme parks and tourism as other areas face headwinds.

That dynamic is expected to shape investor expectations early in D’Amaro’s tenure. Market participants are looking for clarity on how Disney plans to adapt to advances in AI, which are poised to alter content production, distribution and monetization, while also intensifying competition from digital-first platforms.

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At the same time, Disney continues to grapple with internal pressures. Its traditional television networks remain in decline, and some of its biggest film franchises have delivered lackluster results at the box office. The company is also competing more directly with platforms such as YouTube and TikTok for audience attention, forcing a broader rethink of its content strategy.

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D’Amaro’s appointment also revives comparisons to former CEO Bob Chapek, another executive who rose through the parks division before a short-lived tenure that ended with Iger returning to the role in late 2022.

Iger will remain on Disney’s board through the end of the year. His return came during a turbulent period, when Disney shares had fallen sharply amid concerns about losses in its streaming business and broader questions about long-term strategy.

During his second stint as CEO, Iger restructured the company to give greater authority to creative leaders and worked to improve the economics of Disney’s streaming operations. His leadership was credited with helping Disney stay competitive in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Operationally, Disney expanded its investment in its parks and cruise businesses with a $60 billion commitment, while also advancing its direct-to-consumer strategy through the launch of an ESPN streaming service and a partnership with OpenAI. The company also produced multiple billion-dollar box office releases during that period.

Even so, Disney’s financial performance has trailed the broader market. The company’s return on invested capital during Iger’s tenure was about 11%, compared with 77% for the S&P 500, according to LSEG data. Its valuation remains below recent averages, reflecting continued investor caution.

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D’Amaro now inherits that strategic framework at a time when those priorities are being tested by artificial intelligence and shifting consumer behavior. His ability to balance Disney’s high-margin parks business with the demands of a transforming media ecosystem is likely to define the company’s next phase of growth.

Reuters contributed to this report.