Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

NCAA volleyball player refuses to stay silent as trans athletes puts women's opportunities 'at risk'

NCAA volleyball player Macy Petty warned biological men could take away scholarship opportunities and pose physical harm to women

NCAA volleyball player Macy Petty discusses the risk of allowing biological males to participate in women's sports, including injuries and stealing from scholarship opportunities.

NCAA athlete Macy Petty says allowing trans athletes to compete with women put girls' scholarships 'at risk'

NCAA volleyball player Macy Petty discusses the risk of allowing biological males to participate in women's sports, including injuries and stealing from scholarship opportunities.

One college volleyball player is following in Riley Gaines' footsteps and refusing to let the sports industry fail female athletes as biological males infringe upon their spaces.

"There's a lot of money in sports and these coaches, their jobs are dependent on them winning," Macy Petty told "Varney & Co." guest host David Asman on Monday.

"So, if there's no rules from the NCAA saying that it has to be a female that occupies this female scholarship spot, then they're going to go out and recruit whoever's going to win. Unfortunately, because of biological advantages, they're going to go out and recruit men now."

OPINION: ALL FOUR OF US LOST TO TRANS ATHLETES WHO TOOK AWAY OUR VICTORIES AND OPPORTUNITIES

Macy Petty thumbnail

NCAA volleyball player Macy Petty spoke out on the issue of transgender athletes participating in women's sports. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images/FOX Business)

The NCAA athlete's concerns come as a Division 1 school – The University of Washington – reportedly awarded a women's volleyball scholarship to 17-year-old transgender athlete Tate Drageset.

Riley Gaines, who has been outspoken on the issue of allowing biological males to participate in women's sports, accused Drageset of "stealing the already few opportunities for women at the collegiate level" in a fiery X post last Wednesday.

The university reportedly rescinded the scholarship after backlash, according to LGBTQ+ news outlet LGBTQ+ Nation. 

Petty, like Gaines, is concerned about allegedly stolen opportunities, but shares a slew of other worries, including the risk of physical harm as young women face off against competitors with biological advantages.

TRANS ATHLETE SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER TOPPLING WOMEN'S POWERLIFTING WORLD RECORD: ‘COMPLETELY UNFAIR’

Riley Gaines speaks on conference stage

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has led the conversation about biological men competing against women, raising concerns over fairness and safety. (August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura / Reuters Photos)

During the Monday segment, Asman pointed to an incident involving a female athlete in California who reportedly suffered long-term injuries after being hit with a ball spiked by a trans athlete.

"It's heartbreaking. We're seeing it from coast to coast," Petty replied. "Just last year, we saw something very similar in North Carolina. This is very uncommon for volleyball, but this is what happens when you put men on the court with other female athletes."

Petty said she had never personally witnessed an incident in which a female athlete was harmed by a biological man, but she has had to play against one.

"Thankfully, no injuries occurred, but it was in front of college scouts and so our scholarships were at risk," she explained.

HARVARD SWIMMER TEARS INTO BIDEN ADMIN FOR USING TRANS SPORTS DEBATE AS ‘THEIR CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT’
 

Female powerlifter April Hutchinson sounds off on 'Varney & Co' after a Canadian transgender powerlifter set a new world record for the competitive sport.

Trans athletes in women’s sports is ‘completely unfair’: Powerlifter April Hutchinson

Female powerlifter April Hutchinson sounds off on 'Varney & Co' after a Canadian transgender powerlifter set a new world record for the competitive sport.

Petty said she would like to see the NCAA "clarify the rules that girls' sports are for girls only."

Concerns similar to hers have landed in the spotlight across a number of sports and divisions.

Selina Soule, a track athlete from Connecticut, for instance, sued the state over its "unfair" transgender sports policy and argued that women are being "robbed."

According to Alliance Defending Freedom, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit reinstated the case brought forward by Soule and three other female athletes.

Riley Gaines herself faced her own challenges after tying with transgender athlete Lia Thomas in the 2022 NCAA Championships. Thomas joined the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team after competing on the men's team for three years.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines on media spotlighting transgender athletes, founding the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute and the ongoing Kappa Kappa Gamma lawsuit.

Riley Gaines calls out institutions 'scared' of speaking up, 'losing federal funding' over trans issues

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines on media spotlighting transgender athletes, founding the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute and the ongoing Kappa Kappa Gamma lawsuit.