NAACP wants to meet with Zuckerberg over 'hate and disinformation' on platform

The NAACP is demanding a meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a whistleblower claimed that the social media giant is not adequately policing hate speech on its platform.

"Vaccine hesitation, political violence and white supremacy are rampant," said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement to Bloomberg. "Profiting on hate and disinformation is sickening and evil."

After they met with Zuckerberg last year about hate speech on Facebook, the NAACP and other civil rights groups were critical of the meeting.

"We urged Mark Zuckerberg to address these issues over a year ago, but in our meeting, he simply danced around the severity of his company’s failures, showing no interest in taking action," Johnson said at the time.

"We’ve since experienced an insurrection, election disinformation has brainwashed a significant portion of the country, and COVID falsehoods are spreading as rapidly as new variants are."

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen recently released troves of internal documents regarding how the company polices content. Other topics included internal conversations about the mental health toll its Instagram app takes on young girls, as well as the double standard Facebook maintains for celebrity accounts.

WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS FACEBOOK IS A US ‘NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE'

Haugen testified before Congress on Tuesday, alleging that Facebook is a "national security issue" for the United States.

In her opening statement, Haugen said: "The choices being made inside of Facebook are disastrous for our children, for our public safety, for our privacy, and for our democracy. I saw Facebook repeatedly encounter conflicts between its own profits and our safety."

"Facebook consistently resolved these conflicts in favor of its own profits," she added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Facebook has claimed that less than 1% of the content on the platform is hate speech.

Facebook Director of Policy Communications Lena Pietsch said Haugen "worked for the company for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision-point meeting with C-level executives — and testified more than six times to not working on the subject matter in question."