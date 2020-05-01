Private schools that tapped coronavirus small business relief fund should return aid, Mnuchin says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday urged private schools that tapped a relief fund designed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic to return the money.

"It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments have taken #PPP loans," Mnuchin wrote on Twitter. "They should return them."

Congress created the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, an integral part of the massive stimulus package passed in March, to help businesses with fewer than 500 workers. If companies spend at least 75 percent of the money on maintaining payroll, the government will forgive it.

But the loan program, which resumed Monday morning after lawmakers injected it with an additional $310 billion, has been criticized heavily for granting loans to big, publicly traded companies — even as small businesses languished.

Among the elite private schools that received loans through the taxpayer-funded program include St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, where President Trump's youngest son is a student, according to The New York Times.

Sidwell Friends, Chelsea Clinton's alma mater, said in a memo to the school community that it would receive a $5.2 million loan through the fund "in light of actual and anticipated shortfalls, mounting uncertainty" and the "importance of maintaining employment levels," the Times reported. The school has a $53.4 million endowment.

The Pingry School, with a roughly $80 million endowment, said it would keep the money it had received through the PPP to pay faculty and staff members. The federal program was designed to help businesses maintain payroll throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced an unprecedented shutdown of the nation's economy. The school, which has two campuses in New Jersey, did not disclose how much money it received.

St. Andrew’s in Potomac, Maryland, which reported a roughly $9 million endowment in a 2017 tax filing, also said it intended to keep the money and would put it toward salaries “to ensure retention of our full faculty and staff, including hourly employees and coaches, during this very challenging and uncertain time.”

Schools said they needed the money to keep people employed, citing a decrease in donations; dwindling endowments and a potential decline in enrollment.

The Treasury and SBA tightened the rules of the loan program last week, saying that borrowers "must certify in good faith" that their loan request is "necessary." If borrowers accessed the aid before the Treasury issued the new guidance and repay the entire loan before May 7, 2020, it “will be deemed by SBA to have made the required certification in good faith.”

If businesses that don’t meet the necessary certifications received loans and do not repay it, they could be subject to investigation, Mnuchin said.

At least 306 public companies received forgivable loans totaling more than $1 billion through the program, according to Washington D.C.-based data analytics firm FactSquared. Twenty-six companies have returned $167 million in aid.

Mnuchin announced earlier this week that the federal government will perform a full audit on companies that received more than $2 million before the loan is forgiven.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.