Millions ditch airports for open roads as RV travel surges this holiday season

This winter, the highway is beating the jetway.

New data from the RV Industry Association show that 28 million Americans plan to travel by RV this winter, including 9 million over Thanksgiving and 7 million over Christmas. Nearly four in 10 leisure travelers (39%) say they expect to take an RV trip in the coming year — a clear sign road-tripping has gone mainstream.

Blue Compass RV founder and CEO Jon Ferrando says the appeal is simple — control and comfort.

"People are in control. They don’t have to go to the airport. It’s just a great way to travel," he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria."

Families can pack their own gear, sleep in their own beds and set their own schedules — a stress-free alternative to crowded terminals and unpredictable airline itineraries.

Today’s RV models deliver the tech and amenities travelers expect. Ferrando highlights solar power, onboard Wi-Fi, Starlink compatibility, pet-friendly floor plans and even push-button patio decks that turn a campsite into a backyard. Prices range from entry-level trailers starting around $12,999 to seven-figure luxury motorhomes — putting RVing within reach for both first-timers and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

Behind the scenes, Ferrando says Blue Compass’ new RV sales are up 17% this year, used sales have jumped more than 20% in recent months and service traffic remains strong. He adds that tariffs have had only a minimal impact on his business, while lower gas prices continue to strengthen the RV value equation.

"We've been minimally impacted by tariffs, so the inflation story of the last three years is really behind us, and lower gas prices makes it even more affordable to travel in your RV," Ferrando said.

Ferrando emphasizes that "almost 100%" of the RVs his company sells are assembled in the United States, most of them in northern Indiana. The state produces nearly 86% of all RVs for the U.S. and Canada, and wholesale shipments finished 2024 at 333,733 units, worth $20.27 billion. It’s a major domestic industry with deep roots in American manufacturing.

Ferrando also points out that Blue Compass is expanding — building new locations in Kentucky and Florida, acquiring a store in Georgia and opening an Airstream dealership in Virginia — evidence that an open-road lifestyle is gaining momentum.

With America’s 250th birthday approaching on July 4, 2026, RV travel offers a uniquely American way to celebrate. Ferrando calls RVing "a very patriotic industry," adding that his customers are "buying our products to go out and enjoy the best of what America has to offer."

Millions of Americans are opting out of TSA lines and baggage fees in favor of freedom, predictability and American craftsmanship. For those who value control and want their dollars to support U.S. manufacturing, the great American road trip isn’t just back — it’s being built here, and it’s just getting started.