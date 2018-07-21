Michelle Wolf’s mockery of ICE in new video ‘repulsive,’ ex-director says

The latest sketch on firebrand comedian Michelle Wolf’s Netflix show -- in which she mocked the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, comparing it to the Islamic State -- is “repulsive,” according to the former acting director of the law enforcement agency.

“It’s the most repulsive thing I’ve seen in my 34 years,” Thomas Homan said during an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Saturday. Homan currently serves as the executive associate director of the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The segment parodies an ICE recruitment video, during which three officers talk about the values of the institution using sentences starting with “ICE is” -- such as “ICE is rooting out the foreign enemy. ICE is terrorizing the invader.” Run together, it sounds almost exactly like “ISIS”, and most of the statements also apply to the terrorist organization.

The sketch, in which Wolf plays Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, rips the Trump administration for enforcing a policy in which immigrant children were forcibly separated from their parents. Although President Trump issued an executive order to end the policy, officials still have some children in their custody, despite already passed reunification deadlines.

But Homan lambasted Wolf -- best known for her scathing roast during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner -- for comparing the two organizations, calling it “disgusting”. ICE, he said, is responsible for arresting, investigating and dismantling terrorist organizations.

“What ICE is doing is protecting the country and keeping us safe,” he said. “We’re not cutting heads off, we’re not a terrorist organization. It’s just insulting to men and women that leave the safety and security of their homes every day to defend this nation. They should be respected and not called terrorists. So I am angry. I’m insulted.”

In recent weeks, there’s been increased backlash to the separation policy and a number of prominent Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), advocating for the abolishment of the agency.