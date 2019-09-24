Wisconsin prisoner reportedly confesses to 'Making a Murderer' killing

If you have seen “Making a Murderer," then here’s an ending you may not have expected.

A Wisconsin man, who is already in prison for a separate slaying, reportedly says he was responsible for the infamous 2005 death of photographer Teresa Halbach, according to Newsweek. Halbach’s death was at the center of the American true-crime documentary television series that aired on Netflix in 2015.

The director of the upcoming separate true-crime series “Convicting a Murderer,” Shawn Rech, told Newsweek the reported confession allegedly came during a taped interview. Rech said at this time, the legitimacy is still unconfirmed.

"We haven't confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams," he told Newsweek. "Having been in production for 20 months, we've uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here."

"Making a Murderer" examines the life of Wisconsin man Steven Avery, who spent 18 years in prison for a rape before DNA testing exonerated him. After his release, he filed a multi-million dollar civil suit over his conviction, but in 2005 as that lawsuit was pending, he was arrested for and later convicted of Halbach’s murder. Brendan Dassey, Avery’s nephew, was accused and convicted as an accessory in the murder.

Both have served more than a decade behind bars while maintaining their innocence. The development in the case could lead to a possible exoneration of Avery.

According to Newsweek, the inmate will remain unnamed until Wisconsin authorities have access to the confession.

"Making a Murderer" surged in popularity after the first season was released in 2015. According to Adweek, after its first week, the show's audience jumped to 2.3 million viewers. It jumped to 5.5 million 14 days later and by 35 days, it topped 19 million. The numbers reflected a huge boost in viewership following increased media coverage and word of mouth. Following the release of the series, Netflix reported annual revenue of $8.831 billion for 2016, which was a 30.26 percent increase from 2015, according to Macrotrends.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.