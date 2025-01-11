Los Angeles wildfires: Big businesses make donations, offer services to those impacted by infernos

Thousands of Angelenos have been forced to flee their homes as wildfires rage through the area. While some will be able to go home when it’s safe, others have lost everything. Several major companies, including FOX Corporation, are joining in the relief efforts with cash and service donations.

Here are the businesses lending a hand to Los Angeles and how you can join the relief efforts:

Credit Union of SoCal

The Credit Union of Southern California is offering $1.25 million in interest-free loans to help people impacted by the fires. The company is also making a $10,000 donation to CU Aid, which aims to support credit unions, their employees, and their communities during critical times.

"We are deeply committed to supporting our neighbors during this challenging time," the company president and CEO, Dave Gunderson, said in a statement. "Through our financial relief programs and our donation to CU Aid, we aim to provide immediate and meaningful assistance to those affected by the wildfires."

The Credit Union of Southern California's charitable foundation, Helping Hands, will match all employee donations made through January 17, up to $5,000.

Click here for more information on the loans CU of SoCal is offering.

SpaceX

On Friday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that the company would provide free Starlink terminals to areas of Los Angeles impacted by the wildfires.

In his announcement on X, his social media platform, Musk shared a clip of a Fox 11 reporter praising Starlink, and saying it is "the only reason" viewers were able to see her, as the area has "absolutely no cell service at all."

Airbnb

Airbnb is offering free temporary housing to those in the LA area impacted by the wildfires. The property rental platform announced its partnership with 211 LA, a longtime Los Angeles area nonprofit, on Wednesday.

"Stays are completely free for guests and are funded by Airbnb.org and the generosity of Airbnb hosts – many of whom offer their home for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org," Airbnb explained.

The company is also helping hosts who offer their homes by waiving service fees and offering damage protection and liability insurance with each booking, Airbnb said in a statement.

CA BANS INSURANCE CANCELATION, NON-RENEWALS IN WILDFIRE-STRICKEN AREAS

The NFL

The NFL family is pledging $5 million to help communities impacted by the wildfires. The league, which has two LA-based teams, announced the donation, which is being "led by individual contributions from clubs and ownership groups from the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and NFL Foundation."

"We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first responders and residents who have supported their neighbors," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The NFL family is committed to working with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to support their local communities in their time of need."

The Walt Disney Company

Disney is committing $15 million to wildfire relief and rebuilding efforts in Los Angeles. The company said it will be supporting organizations such as the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Disney is also pledging to help its employees in the Los Angeles area through its Employee Relief Fund.

"Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need," said Disney CEO Bob Iger in a statement.

Fanatics

Popular sportswear brand Fanatics has released its "LA Strong" line of shirts featuring logos of different Los Angeles area teams, including the Lakers, the Dodgers, the Rams, the Chargers, and more. On its website, Fanatics encourages sports fans to show their "love and support for the City of Angels." Proceeds from the sales will go to the American Red Cross and the LA Fire Department Foundation, Fanatics announced.

SHARK TANK STAR CREATES GOFUNDME FOR PACIFIC PALISADES MOBILE HOME PARK

Verizon

Verizon is waiving domestic call, text, and data usage for prepaid customers. Additionally, the telecommunications giant is making its stores available for those in need of free Wi-Fi and charging.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, and surrounding areas," said Steven Keller, Verizon’s Pacific Market President. "We understand how critical it is to stay connected during emergencies like these, and we are fully committed to supporting these communities, first responders, and our customers in every way possible."

In the statement, Keller expressed Verizon’s commitment to "continue working tirelessly to ensure reliable communication remains a lifeline for those in need."

Verizon announced that it has also deployed free Wi-Fi and charging stations for public in several locations, saying that more are on the way.

Kroger

Grocery giant Kroger announced that its family of companies have pledged $1 million to help wildfire victims.

"We strive to fulfill our purpose, to Feed the Human Spirit, every day, and especially when disaster strikes," said Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO of Kroger. "Our hearts are with everyone who is impacted by this tragedy – especially our team of associates and their extended families – and we are grateful to the first responders working so hard to protect our communities."

CVS

CVS is redirecting calls to pharmacies closed due to the fires to those that are in safe areas and are open. The company is also offering to help arrange alternate delivery options for CVS Specialty patients. Additionally, CVS Health is working with local organizations to provide on-the-ground support.

FOX Corporation

FOX Corporation is donating $1 million to aid in the American Red Cross’ wildfire relief efforts. Additionally, FOX Corporation, who continues to be an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner, is encouraging viewers to contribute alongside them to help families affected by the devastating wildfires and remain in urgent need of support. Every donation better enables the Red Cross to respond to and help residents recover from this disaster.

To donate, visit GO.FOX/REDCROSS or scan the QR Code below.

HELP PEOPLE AFFECTED BY THE CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES HERE

As of Saturday, the fires killed at least 11 people, destroyed more than 12,300 homes and businesses and left thousands of people under evacuation orders.

Yael Halon, Alex Nitzberg and Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.