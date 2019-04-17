Lori Loughlin’s plea deal rejection puts the actress in a vulnerable position, attorney says

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have put themselves in a very vulnerable position after rejecting the federal prosecutors’ plea deals, according to attorney and Gordon & Rees partner Misty Marris.

Continue Reading Below

“There are more charges levied against them, and therefore any [future] plea deal that they discuss behind the scenes is going to include more time. So, they’re in a very vulnerable position,” she said during an interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan on Tuesday.

In addition to unlawful payments, Marris said federal prosecutors’ presented evidence in the indictment that indicate the parents’ involvement in the scam showing a manipulation of college’s affirmative action and disability policies.

“Not only falsifying the ethnicities, falsifying these applications, pretending to have learning disabilities, so that there can be assistance or taking the SAT privately, all for the furtherance of cheating on the test… these are really serious allegations. Each case is going to be judged individually, but the severity, and the absolute entitlement of it all—prosecutors are not taking this lightly.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Marris said actress Felicity Huffman handled the charges against her ideally by pleading guilty and she’ll have a great argument that may lead to no jail time.

“I think you look at Felicity Huffman—she really handled this perfectly… she was absolutely remorseful,” she said. “She said she realized what she did was wrong and she was willing to pay the price, and she’s going to get a very favorable plea deal… prosecutors are going to ask for something on the low end.”