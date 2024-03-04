Law enforcement community leader gives Biden reality check on crime: 'Disorder everywhere you look'

President Biden countered rhetoric from multiple law enforcement sources during a White House speech last week with his own claims that violent crime reached 50-year lows under his administration, prompting one member of the law enforcement community to cry foul on Monday.

"I don't know what alternate reality he's living in or what plan he's talking about, but it ain't working," Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said on "Mornings with Maria."

Gamaldi, weighing in on the crime issue, told host Maria Bartiromo that Biden could simply look outside his front door to see what's going on in the nation's capital, where, like many major U.S. cities, crime has devastated the public in recent years.

"Murders are up 38%. Washington, D.C. carjackings are up 100% and, when you look nationwide, we've had over 20,000 homicides in the last three years. We haven't seen those numbers in 30 years," he continued.

"Retail theft is over $100 billion. There's businesses closing left and right. There's crime and disorder everywhere you look, so if President Biden really wants to help, how about he tell rogue DAs and activist judges who support these revolving door criminal justice policies to grow a spine and actually do their job? While he's at it, why doesn't he convince the rest of his party to stop treating cops like crap in America?"

Gamaldi's comments come as crime concerns have reached even smaller communities. Nursing student Laken Riley's death at the hands of an alleged Venezeulan migrant in Athens, Georgia last month cast a spotlight on the implications of uncontrolled illegal immigration and ramped up calls for both border crackdowns and increased measures to arraign undocumented migrants who commit violent crimes.

In cities like San Francisco, Chicago and Washington D.C., repeated break-ins and armed robberies have forced businesses to shutter their doors or flee for safer spaces.

Crime against individuals and law enforcement personnel are other issues.

Gamaldi continued, pointing out Biden's lack of response to violence against police officers.

"We had 378 police officers shot last year. That's a 60% increase over the last five years," he said.



"In 2024, we're already outpacing those historic numbers, and you would think that maybe the president could hold a national address condemning the violence against law enforcement. Not a peep. We are being attacked every single day for the uniform we wear, and he can't even make a statement. Our leaders are asleep at the wheel and our entire profession is suffering," he stressed.