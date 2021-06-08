Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas welcomes World of Concrete as first major convention since pandemic began

The World of Concrete Convention is being held June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

Donna Ballentone, who organized the World of Concrete convention, said the event will serve as an example for the industry that conventions can once again be held in person. video

Las Vegas hosts first major convention since the pandemic

Donna Ballentone, who organized the World of Concrete convention, said the event will serve as an example for the industry that conventions can once again be held in person.

World of Concrete returns to Las Vegas as the first major convention since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Donna Ballentone, executive vice president at Informalities Markets, organized the event and said it will serve as an example for the industry that conventions can once again be held in person. 

"We feel like we're kind of kicking the shows off for the entire trade show industry," Ballentone told FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence. 

The trade show, one of the world’s largest conventions typically drawing 60,000 people, comes as the Nevada governor increased the limit on large gatherings to 50 percent capacity. 

All those who attend will be required to abide by the state’s health and safety requirements, meaning safe social distancing and face coverings are necessary. 

It also marks the beginning of a long-awaited revival of in-person events and trade shows.  

Stephanie Glenzer, senior vice president of MGM Resorts, said she has been busier over the past few weeks than in all of 2019. 

Glenzer noted that this resurgence of conventions is encouraging for the entire industry, not just Las Vegas. 

"It’s very reassuring for all of us, not just specific to Las Vegas, but as an entire industry, that companies [see] the value of getting together," she told Lawrence. "They're committing to it, and they're signing contracts for the future, which should make all of us feel really good." 

World of Concrete trade show is being held June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

Ballentone said other events have been scheduled throughout the globe within the next seven months.