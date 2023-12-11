LARRY KUDLOW: The White House minions are fighting against this

In just a few moments, ace reporter Griff Jenkins at the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas will report on new daily record Biden illegal migrant flows. It's never-ending. And despite these record illegal migrants, Hillary Vaughn will report on Capitol Hill that Democrats are still preventing a deal to stop the flows at the border.

But we've also got some breaking news on special counsel Jack Smith. He now thinks he can run the Supreme Court. Smith wants the Supremes to quickly decide whether former President Donald Trump, in fact, has absolute immunity from the criminal charges that President Biden, AG Merrick Garland, Mr. Smith, District Judge Chutkan and other various White House minions are all fighting against.

WHO IS SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH, APPOINTED TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP?

Obviously, team Biden thinks Mr. Trump does not have immunity, and they think they're going to throw him in jail for about 750 years so he can't run in the presidential election. Of course, he could run anyway from jail and I think he'd beat Biden from jail. Why do I say that? Because a recent poll from the Des Moines Iowa Register, with 35 days until the caucuses, shows that 73% of likely Iowa GOP caucus-goers believe Trump beats Biden despite legal issues.

Back in October, it was only 65%. And incidentally, Mr. Trump has a 32-point lead over Governor DeSantis, and a 35-point lead over Nikki Haley. And by the way, Mr. Biden has a few legal issues of his own now, doesn't he? I'm no lawyer, but I don't think the Supremes will touch Jack Smith's request before the presidential election.

Probably more important, a recent WSJ poll for the first time in that poll, shows Trump beating Biden by 4 points and the former president's lead jumps to 6 points when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is included.

Meanwhile, the most important issue is the economy and Trump has a 17-point lead over Biden, 52% to 35% on 'who is better able to handle the economy?'

POLL SHOWS BIDEN HITTING RECORD LOW APPROVALS, FALLING BEHIND AGAINST TRUMP IN 2024 MATCHUP

On inflation, Trump has a 21-point lead, 51% to 30%. And I'll guess that voters vastly favor Trump over Biden when it comes to over-spending, overregulation, over-taxing, and I'll bet voters prefer Trump's tough trade policies over Biden's as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

And by the way, on that latter point, the key is reciprocity. The U.S. should not stand idly by while foreign governments raise tariffs on U.S. products. But on the other hand, as Mr. Trump has said many times, a mutual reduction of tariffs would be the best possible trade policy.

I'm going to bet that most voters would agree with that, so long as they know all about it. That's my Riff.