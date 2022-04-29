Larry Kudlow: This kind of socialism is completely alien to the American tradition

So, we have now learned that the Biden administration has set up something called the Disinformation Governance Board. It will be led by one Nina Jankowicz, who herself has a history of spreading disinformation. Isn't that perfect?

Jankowicz has a history of sharing misleading claims about British ex-spy Christopher Steele's now-discredited dossier. She also cast doubt on the Hunter Biden laptop story, blaming it on Russian disinformation.

Ironically, in the year 2020, she said, "I do not believe that government should be in the business" of fighting disinformation. Well, at least she got that part right, but this new Disinformation Governance Board is a Soviet-style – or make that Putin-style – attempt to suppress information and you can bet it will try to suppress information from conservative sources.

You can also bet that it is not a coincidence that this Orwellian, free speech crushing attempt comes at the same time that Elon Musk intends to liberate free speech on Twitter.

We don't know a lot about this board yet, but we do know, from DHS Secretary Mayorkas' recent congressional testimony, that its duties will cover a wide swath of information throughout the country.

Mayorkas says it will focus on disinformation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on the messaging from various smuggling groups to would-be illegal immigrants coming across the southern border.

Then Mayorkas informed Congress that the disinformation board will deal with election information. Election information? What does that mean? Might that mean preventing opposing viewpoints during the political debate? That is, taking sides and labeling conservative views "misinformation?"

Last year, Mayorkas told Congress he was working with the Education Department on a program to help school children spot when they are being fed dangerous misinformation.

What? Is this Homeland Security labeling parents "domestic terrorists" because they don't want school board bureaucrats and the teachers' unions to dictate gender identity, sexual habits, racism and all the other far-left woke agenda items? Would that be prosecuted by DHS as "misinformation?" Really?

Isn't it bad enough the Biden Justice Department went down that road? Nobody really knows what this governance board is. What is its mission?

They've stuck it in the Office of the Secretary, which means it will not be subject to congressional oversight. If this sounds an awful lot like a political ploy to chase conservative viewpoints during the upcoming midterm elections and then the presidential election in '24, I'll bet that's exactly what they have in mind.

We're talking "speech police" here. Let me repeat, Soviet-style, Putin-style attempts to curb free speech and the First Amendment. By the way, Madam Psaki is trying to spin this as a continuation of the Trump administration, but that is major disinformation.

In Trump's DHS there was the cyber security and infrastructure security agency, called "CISA." It existed to monitor foreign influences. It was entirely cyber-related, and it was its own free-standing agency, meaning it did not reside in the secretary's office.

It was subject to congressional oversight. It had nothing to do with American education, or election information, or wherever else Biden’s disinformation board is going to roam. The whole story is a shocking revelation, which was revealed almost off-handedly by Mayorkas in recent testimony. Now, there's a broader point here, that is, in many ways, this kind of government-control attempt over free speech is really the near cousin to Biden’s woke economic policies that seek government control over all our industrial sectors as Newt Gingrich calls it, "big government socialism." Plain and simple, it's statist central planning. Think of it as the regulatory state.

The war against fossil fuels is the best example, but the Bidens want the state to run all health care, finance, lately the semiconductor and technology areas, including of course social media, which is why the Bidens hate Elon Musk.

This kind of socialism is completely alien to the American tradition. Controlling speech is probably worse than controlling the economy, but both deny freedom —Freedom to speak, freedom to worship, freedom of parents, freedom of opportunity, freedom to succeed.

This is far-left stuff. Americans won't have it. It is another huge political blunder by the far-left woke driven Biden administration. But take heart folks, the cavalry's coming.

