LARRY KUDLOW: The Republican donor class is coming home to Trump

"Come home to Trump" was the theme of President Trump's smashing fundraiser Saturday night, pulling in more than $50 million. It's a one-event record, eclipsing the Biden-Obama-Clinton $26 million at Radio City music hall.

The Republican donor class is coming home to Mr. Trump, unifying after the divisive primary season has come to an end. Right now, Mr. Trump is winning virtually all the polls, especially the swing state surveys, and showing that enthusiasm and momentum is on his side.

The list of contributors at Wall Streeter's John Paulson's home reads like a who's who of the GOP mega-donors: Harold Hamm, Steve Wynn, Robert Mercer, Todd Ricketts, and John Catsimatidis, to name but a few. Many of these folks were for DeSantis or Haley during the primary season, or others, but they are now unifying around Mr. Trump in order to defeat Joe Biden's woke, open border and big government socialism.

Mr. Trump spoke to them about economic growth with his trademark support for drill-baby-drill, tax cuts and deregulation. He described his working-class coalition of Blacks, Latinos, Whites, and young people.

He emphasized that wages under his second term would grow faster than prices, thus ending Joe Biden's affordability crisis and reminding how well typical families did during his first term. He also talked about rewarding success, not punishing it, and he mentioned trade reciprocity, and of course, stopping the Biden illegal immigration crime wave.

Just as important was his theme of unifying the country around successful policies. At this fundraiser, Mr. Trump emphasized not only unity in the Republican Party, but unity throughout America. Success is always the best revenge. A prosperous America, secured by law and order along the border and throughout the heartland, as well as restoring respect overseas. President Trump believes that his America First policies will bring America back together. The donors loved it and so will everybody else. That's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the April 8, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."