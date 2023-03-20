LARRY KUDLOW: The left-wing weaponization of our legal system is despicable

First up tonight, my former boss Donald Trump may be under legal attack and perhaps indicted from charges brought by radical left prosecutor Alvin Bragg. I'm not a lawyer, but this sure looks like some more Trump derangement syndrome.

Constitutional legal scholar Jonathan Turley calls it "the made for TV Trump prosecution: high on ratings, but short on the law." Turley said Bragg's case about allegations concerning Stormy Daniels is "legally pathetic." That’s from Mr. Turley. He reminds us, by the way, of the failed federal prosecution of former presidential candidate John Edwards, just saying.

Turley also reminds us that federal prosecutors dropped the case. The federal election commission dropped the case. Former NY Prosecutor Cyrus Vance dropped the case. Soros-backed Bragg actually shut the case down when he was first elected two years ago. Now he is trying to convert a misdemeanor into a federal felony, highly unlikely.

The WSJ Editorial Board which has been highly critical of former President Trump's post presidency says "it's impossible to overstate Mr. Bragg's bad judgment here... he would be resurrecting a seven-year-old case that even federal prosecutors refused to bring to court."

YOUTUBE LIFTS RESTRICTIONS ON DONALD TRUMP'S CHANNEL AS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN RAMPS UP

A number of lawyers believe the statute of limitations has run out. The Journal reminds that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is an admitted felon. I myself strongly believe it's a politically charged prosecution, a zombie case, and an abuse of power.

Whatever one thinks of Mr. Trump , like him or not, I think common sense folks will see this as the Russian hoax to the tenth power, even going back to the unfairness of the Mar-a-Lago invasion with its double-standard not applied to classified documents found by Joe Biden and even for that matter Mike Pence. The political left will go to any means to stop Mr. Trump from becoming president again, any means that is besides an actual election.

If this prosecution goes through, it will be a political circus, which is just what the country doesn't need. I mean, look it. There are a lot of important issues right now in America. Among them inflation, interest rates, a possibly banking crisis, a catastrophic open border with Mexico, parental worries about their childrens' education, massively unbalanced budgets, federal overspending, a lack of work requirements and even respect for work, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the current Biden administration weakness in world affairs as China's Xi meets with Russia's Putin, the unmistakable feeling that America is moving in the wrong direction and has become an unhappy place. I could name more, but one thing's for sure: an alleged affair many years ago is not at the top of the public's worry list.

I will strongly suggest to my former boss that he not talk about public protest because I think that will lead to no good and would hurt his cause for fair justice. There, I've said my piece in opposition to the left-wing weaponization of our legal system which is despicable. We'll see what happens this week and I'll say to my former boss this evening, I wish you the best.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We're going to speak to distinguished former prosecutor and national security expert Kash Patel in just a moment, but right after we're going to go back to the threatening bank crisis, which I do not think has yet completely run its course.

We will bring in distinguished former professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business, that being William Silber, who is presently senior adviser at Cornerstone Research and author of "The Power of Nothing to Lose: The Hail Mary Effect in Politics , War and Business" as well as the great Art Laffer later in the show.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the March 20, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."