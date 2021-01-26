Larry Kudlow joins Fox News Media as analyst, will host FOX Business Network show

Former National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow will host a new weekday show on FOX Business Network, the company announced on Tuesday.

In addition to hosting a daily program on FBN, Kudlow will serve as a contributor offering expert economic and financial analysis across all Fox News Media platforms.

“Larry’s vast experience in policy making coupled with his intuitive on-air presence will add depth and insight to our business analysis programming. We are excited to welcome him to the Fox News Media team and look forward to creating a show that utilizes his immense expertise to help guide viewers through this unprecedented time of economic uncertainty,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Kudlow is set to start on Feb. 8 and details of his forthcoming show will be announced at a later date.

“Fox News Media was among the first news organizations in the country to understand the critical importance of the relationship between Washington and Wall Street. I’ve long admired their insightful coverage and am excited to join many of my former colleagues now at FBN, creating a show that speaks to the real issues truly impacting Americans,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow helped build a variety of President Trump’s economic, tax and trade initiatives during his time as economic policy and director of the National Economic Council. As an assistant to the president, he coordinated the administration’s domestic and economic policy agenda.

He was also instrumental in helping guide the CARES Act [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security], along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which delivered financial relief to millions of businesses and individual Americans.

Kudlow was a longtime CNBC host prior to joining the Trump administration. He has also served as chief economist and senior managing director of then-global investment bank, securities trading and brokerage firm Bear Stearns.

The incoming FOX Business host was also an associate director for economics and planning for the Office of Management and Budget during President Reagan’s administration.