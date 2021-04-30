Larry Kudlow: If the economy is booming, why do we need new government spending plans?

Expand / Collapse search
Kudlow' host Larry Kudlow Friday questioned Biden's statements about inheriting a "house on fire," saying "if the economy is booming, why do we need all these new government spending plans?"

LARRY KUDLOW: Here’s a question a lot of people are asking these days: If the economy is booming, why do we need all of these new government spending plans? In President Biden’s first 100 days, Democrats got a 51-vote reconciliation victory for $1.9 trillion. Some of that did in fact show up in the March Consumer Spending numbers. But now, they want $2.3 trillion so-called jobs plan, and $1.8 trillion family plan, so we’ll just call that another $4 trillion and change. 

Mr. Biden continues to tell everyone that when he came into office, he inherited a house on fire. That’s the reason many folks are scratching their heads. They don’t get it. Because the economy has been in a v-shaped recovery since last summer. 

