LARRY KUDLOW: Drugs destroy lives

On the front page of today's New York Post is a headline with a picture of a new free vending machine from Bushwick, Brooklyn that distributes free crack pipes, Narcan to treat overdoses, along with condoms, tampons, nicotine gum, first aid kits and lip balm.

In other words, it's a drug store with an emphasis on drugs, all free. The first of many of these machines is to be placed in one of the city's worst drug-infested neighborhoods . Officials say these are life-saving tools. I suggest they are drug-enhancing tools.

As the Post editorializes, "this is not going to stop the surge in drug overdoses. It's going to normalize and feed the plague." There is no such thing as "safe" drug abuse, a nostrum that Mayor Eric Adams and the city appear to be selling.

Drugs kill. Drugs destroy lives . Drugs waste human potential. Drugs breed crime. Make no mistake, these vending machines and the needle exchanges, so-called "safe injection sites," smoke shops and the legalization of pot are all feeding drugs, crime and human destruction.

A friend of mine flew into John F. Kennedy Airport the other day and tells a story that in the baggage claim he watched a young person pull out his paraphernalia and roll a joint right in front of everybody standing around waiting for their luggage.

You walk outside the airport and the reefer smell is everywhere. In fact, as almost anybody knows, when you walk around New York City, the smell of marijuana is all-pervasive. This is a scourge. Marijuana is not harmless, but harder drugs are absolute killers.

There's a fentanyl wave sweeping America coming from China, through Mexico and distributed all throughout the country. Some estimates suggest at least a hundred thousand Americans were killed from fentanyl in just the last year. The New York Post cites the new hottest drug, Xylazine. Get this: a veterinary drug known as Tranq, or the "zombie" drug, can leave users in a catatonic state and with conditions that eat away at their flesh.

Besides destroying our children, all this feeding of the drug plague becomes part and parcel of the crime wave , which has already been bad enough. In the month of May alone, New York City officers made 4,600 arrests, which is 14% above the same month a year ago.

In the first five months of this year, arrests have hit 21,400, which is a 24-year-high. Tragically, New York City's "harm reduction" movement rejects treatment centers or abstinence based twelve-step recovery strategies, which have been so successful in changing hearts and minds and promoting recovery from addiction.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the June 6, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."