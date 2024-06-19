Expand / Collapse search
LARRY KUDLOW: Donald Trump is pulling together a working-class coalition of all colors and stripes

Kudlow says success is the ultimate unifier and truth

The truth always wins out at the end. And that's the subject of "The Riff."

There are so many phony charges and untruths around -- across so many issues –  that it's hard to sort things out. So let me give you a brief stream of consciousness.

Today is Juneteenth, which celebrates the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation that occurred June 19, 1865, under the Union’s Major General Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas. This is a good holiday. It's a very noble holiday.

But, of course, here's Joe Biden and his people who can't resist calling Donald Trump and Republicans "racists." Really, Joe?

President Biden speaks in Wisconsin

President Biden speaks at an economic event at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee on Dec. 20, 2023. (Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

You can't even let up today, on what should be a unifying holiday? OK, so you asked for it. First, there isn't a racist bone in Donald Trump's body.

Second, it was Abraham Lincoln’s and then Ulysses S. Grant’s Republican Party that was the party of emancipation of the slaves.

Unfortunately, and terribly unfortunately, for the next hundred years or so, it was the Jim Crow Democratic Party that obstructed emancipation and the implementation of the Thirteenth, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the Constitution.

Joe Biden ought to know about all this, seeing as he eulogized glowingly at the funeral of Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia, who was a Klansman.

From left, actor Billy Porter, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Harris, President Biden, Philonise Floyd and his wife Keeta Floyd attend a Juneteenth concert at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 10. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

For just about 100 years or more, it was the Democrats and Dixiecrats of the South who blocked civil rights legislation.

Finally, in his best moment, LBJ worked with Republicans to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But Joe Biden and his pals shouldn't be so quick to throw stones, because they live in glass houses. And there's a marvelous column today by African American Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley, titled: "Trump gets serious about Black voters."

He lauds the former president for actually going to places like the South Bronx and a Black church in Detroit, and echoes Trump's strong economic track record that helped Blacks, minorities and the entire working class during his first term.

FIVE OF THE MOST EYEBROW-RAISING LIBERAL REACTIONS TO TRUMP'S BRONX RALLY

Joe Biden is hemorrhaging Black support here on Juneteenth, and calling Trump a racist is not going to change anything.

In fact, it's stupid. It's pathetic. Nobody is buying it. Likewise, Joe Biden's desperate, last-minute election-year measure to grant Parole in Place authority to illegal alien spouses of U.S. citizens — this is DACA 2.0.

It's an election-year ploy. It will be challenged and held up in courts, just like DACA 1.0 was. Without congressional legislation, none of these amnesty measures will work.

But, even more than hemorrhaging Black support, Mr. Biden has lost virtually all support because of his open-border catastrophe that is killing innocent Americans and wreaking havoc across America.

ACCUSED MIGRANT RAPIST PASSED THROUGH BORDER HOT SPOT AT THE CENTER OF TEXAS, BIDEN FEUD

Fraudulent marriages and phony executive orders are no substitutes for serious policy actions. Biden's not kidding anybody about any of this.

In fact, it makes him look so blatantly political and diminished that the hypocrisy of it all will probably lose him votes.

And, then, there's the relatively minor economic point that the already massive budget breakdown is getting worse.

I say "minor," because it's not as important as Black emancipation or the monstrous criminality linked to open borders. But a $2 trillion budget deficit as far as the eye can see during a period where there's no pandemic or depression is not nothing.

Whatever happened to Biden's claim of $1.7 trillion of deficit reductions?

Well, that has evaporated, and instead we have $2 trillion deficits as far as the eye can see.

The scorekeepers at the Congressional Budget Office have just jacked up their FY 2024 spending numbers by about $400 billion because of canceled student loans, Medicaid and FDIC bank bailouts.

So, now, budget spending is headed toward 25% of GDP, compared to the 50-year average of only 21%, and the federal debt held by the public is now headed toward $51 trillion, which is 122% of GDP.

SOME SWING STATE VOTERS SAY ECONOMY WILL IMPACT THEIR 2024 PRESIDENTIAL VOTE

Once again, Mr. Biden tries to blame everything on Donald Trump. But Trump's only real big spending year was 2020 amid COVID, when he acted responsibly by cutting a deal with Democrats to save the country. 

Donald Trump speaks after voting super tuesday

Former President Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station setup in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 19. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Biden, on the other hand, has spent over $6 trillion after inheriting a full-employment economy from Trump. And thus the 20% "Bidenflation" shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

Joe Biden thinks insurrection and racism and something called "democracy" is going to bail him out. But the polling numbers so far show his entire campaign is a failure. And they keep missing the point.

Donald Trump is pulling together a working-class coalition of all colors and stripes, based on the theory that success is the ultimate unifier and truth. And that's my "Riff."