Larry Kudlow: Do Democrats hate religion?

Do Democrats hate religion ? That's the subject of the riff. Do they hate God? Not all Democrats, but the left-wing tail always wags the Democratic dog. We have interviewed our good friend Newt Gingrich, who called Kamala Harris the most anti-Catholic presidential candidate in 150 years.

More recently, our good friend Jim Nicholson – who formerly held the jobs of Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Republican National Committee chairman, and ambassador to the Vatican – has called the Democratic Party's pervasive anti-Catholicism "egregious" and "unprecedented."

Nicholson has asked, "What are Americans to think except that the Democratic Party is deeply troubled in mind and spirit about Catholicism?" People are still shocked at Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's bizarre ad, where she put a Dorito on the tongue of a kneeling young girl in the manner of a Catholic priest giving Holy Communion.

The Michigan Catholic Bishops Conference has protested Whitmer's mockery of the sacrament of the Eucharist and anybody who saw the video knows it had nothing to do with this social media trend where people are feeding each other.

Meanwhile, Democratic prosecutors went after the Little Sisters of the Poor over contraception practices, and Democratic senators including Kamala Harris suggested the Knights of Columbus were an extremist group. Democrats have taken the extremist position that there are no limits to abortion, including late term or partial birth.

Also, on Easter Sunday, the Biden-Harris admin deliberately sent out a transgender message and then, of course, Kamala Harris turned down the Al Smith Dinner invitation from Cardinal Dolan – the first time any presidential candidate has turned down the invitation in 40 years for a very famous dinner that raises a lot of money for Catholic charities.

By the way, that last candidate lost 49 states, and it's no wonder that Mr. Trump is leading Ms. Harris 50% to 45% with Catholic voters in swing states. In 2020, Biden carried Catholics 52% to 47% over Trump.

It's not just Catholics who are up in arms against the Biden-Harris Democrats. One of the most potent Christian organizations nowadays is the New Apostolic Reformation, led by Lance Wallnau. JD Vance recently appeared at a Wallnau event in the swing state of Pennsylvania and Wallnau's group represents independent churches totaling about 33 million U.S. members.

It's not strictly a religious issue, but people with common sense are offended by transgender sports, where Democrats argue in favor of biological men participating in women's sports. Add to that: Democratic support for minors' access to gender-transitioning operations.

The Wall Street Journal editorial page notes that these issues could actually decide Senate races in Ohio, Montana and Wisconsin. More generally, the Democratic pursuit of woke cultural teachings is opposed by people of all faiths. Finally, Democrats' opposition to religion is not limited to Catholics or other Christian groups.

Democratic fanaticism over DEI – diversity, equity, and inclusion – has fostered a terrible wave of anti-Semitism throughout schools, higher education, and almost all institutions the Democrats can get their hands on.

Do Democrats hate God ? Unfortunately, too many of them do and that is one losing issue in this campaign. That's the riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the Oct. 14, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."