LARRY KUDLOW: China weaponized COVID to the detriment of the world

We may never know quote–on-quote definitively that the COVID-19 virus was a man-made lab leak, but the Energy Department's new evidence, though it is still secret evidence, puts another nail in their coffin of the lab leak theory. The FBI apparently agrees with Energy. Other Intel agencies haven't fully weighed in yet. Hopefully someday we will learn more from Republican House investigations in the weeks ahead, but there are two topics that interest me a lot.

One from constitutional attorney Jonathan Turley who will be here in a few moments that the COVID lab leak is a scandal of media and government censorship here in the U.S. Both the government and the media has continuously thwarted efforts to inform the public about virtually every aspect of COVID — face masks, vaccines, shutdowns, natural immunity and on and on. We'll let Mr. Turley speak for himself about his fine column today, but the whole issue of left-wing media and government censorship is a scandal, an absolute scandal.

Second point that interests me is China's Chernobyl style cover-up. That’s right, Chernobyl, a catastrophe. Even before the lethal virus came to America's shores, millions of Chinese had died from it, but the communist party was in complete denial and complete cover-up mode. Tidbits of information would dribble and leak out, but the authorities would stomp on it immediately, but there's another catastrophic issue embedded in the China cover-up .

BIDEN ADMIN HAS REACHED NO CONSENSUS ON HOW COVID-19 STARTED, NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL'S JOHN KIRBY SAYS

They continue to allow Chinese including Chinese from Wuhan to travel overseas. In particular, there's a very strong link in the fashion/garment industry where over 300,000 Chinese workers are employed in Milan, Italy. While the U.S. moved quickly to ban travel with Europe, after having moved even faster before that to ban travel with China, the Europeans did not ban their travel with China. Italy became a hot-bed of COVID and without travel restrictions spread throughout Europe and made its way to U.S. in tragically enormous numbers.

You recall, former President Trump tried to stop the tide. He put travel restrictions on China very quickly and Europe followed soon after that. He was especially concerned that the U.S. hospital system needed some breathing room to accommodate the COVID build-up here at home.

He was heavily criticized by Joe Biden and Democrats. They called him a "racist" repeatedly, just as that same left-wing crowd labeled anybody promoting the China lab-leak theory as racist or conspiracist, but here's a catastrophic point: while the Chinese saw the COVID infection spreading like wildfire in Europe and the U.S. they did nothing to stop travel.

Many people believe the Chinese Communist party figured well it's hurt our economy and our people so let’s let the virus spread and damage the rest of the world, especially in the West. In effect, by allowing travel and by covering up what happened in the Wuhan lab, China essentially weaponized COVID to the detriment of the rest of the world. Can I prove these assertions beyond a shadow of a doubt? No, I cannot, but I’ll tell you what: I can sure think about it.