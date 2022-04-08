Kudlow on free speech: If someone wants to post something, they should post it

Tonight's riff is a series of quick bullets, stuff on my mind.

First up, a very good op-ed in the New York Post this morning by Gen. Wesley Clark, who was a long-time acquaintance – I might add a former Democratic presidential candidate.

Wesley makes some very compelling points—that this is an absolutely crucial moment in the Ukraine war and the Biden administration must up its intensity and focus, let nothing get in the way because, to quote General Clark: "If Ukraine can prevail, it will secure its borders, expel Russia from all of Donbas and open the way for a negotiated end to the conflict. Presumably, this would also thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans for the Baltic States, Moldova and Georgia."

Wesley Clark goes on to say a victorious Ukraine would undermine China, and he also correctly points out that following the Russian setback in Ukraine, Putin will likely be indicted by international courts. In other words, if Zelenkskyy and the brave Ukrainians win, Putin will be gone — basically, the same message we heard this week from Garry Kasparov, Amb. John Herbst and Gen. Jack Keane.

Second point: Elon Musk is going to take questions from the Twitter staff. It's called "ask me anything." So, that's very cool.

I'm sure a lot of the staff is scared to death about even the possibility that they might be forced by new management to follow the principles of free speech. It'll be like a spiritual awakening. But my advice to Elon, who has been so heroic on this and other issues, is get away from the idea that we're going to have fact-checkers, and defenders, advocates, all debating whether a tweet can be posted. That's nonsense.

Free speech is about free speech. If somebody wants to post something, they should post it, and 400 million people who might read it will decide for themselves whether it's true or not, good or not, kosher or not, or whatever.

In other words, think of the old Fox News slogan, "We report, you decide." Twitter's slogan should be, "We post, you decide." There's no such thing as apolitical fact-checking anymore. Just post it. That's free speech. That may be unfortunate, but free speech is free speech, and Twitter should post everything and just leave it up to its followers to agree or disagree.

Another brief point tonight: Who does Joe Biden really talk to? He doesn't talk to his son Hunter and now apparently, according to the White House, he doesn't talk to his brother Jim, either.

Jim, of course, was up to his eyeballs in this international influence peddling money scam that son Hunter was organizing in China, Russia and Ukraine. But while Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have tried to track down Joe's brother's Jim's full financial role, so far specifics are difficult to come by, just like the rest of the story. But we do know that Jim worked closely with Hunter.

We also know that Joe and Jim's sister, Valerie, was deeply involved, and her husband John was deeply involved (he was asking Hunter for Chinese favors), and we were recently reminded that Sarah Biden, who is Jim's wife and therefore Joe's sister-in-law (Got all that?), was also deeply involved.

Remember folks, none of these people really talk to each other. Or at a minimum, none of these relatives, sons, daughters, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, none of them are ever talking to Joe.

In fact, none of them ever talked to Joe about the family business — not during Christmas, not Thanksgiving, not Easter. Never so, that Joe doesn't know. Does anybody find that hard to believe besides me? Just asking.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the April 8, 2022, edition of "Kudlow."