Larry Kudlow: Elon Musk could kick Twitter's free-speech-suppressing left-wing butt

Elon Musk to the rescue, part three! Part one: Last December, Mr. Musk, speaking of Build Back Better said, "I would just can this whole bill.... It might be better if the bill doesn’t pass because we’ve spent so much money, you know, it’s like the federal budget deficit is insane."

In other words, he helped save America and kill the bill. Thank you, Elon.

Now more recently, a month ago, he said, "Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas output immediately." Thank you again, Elon.

ELON MUSK TWEETS FIRST WORDS SINCE BECOMING TWITTER’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

Then, we learned today about "Elon to the free speech rescue" by staking out a 9% investment in Twitter, which will make him the largest shareholder, which at least theoretically means he can kick Twitter's free speech suppressing left-wing butt.

We learned today the Twitter share purchase began March 14. On March 25, Musk posted a poll on Twitter saying, "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" 74% said "no." 29.6% said "yes."

The day after he commented, saying Twitter, "failing to adhere to free speech principles, fundamentally undermines democracy." Got that totally right.

Mr. Musk is essentially putting his own money where his mouth is and that is a wonderful thing. Mr. Musk bought 73.5 million shares, now worth approximately $3.7 billion.

Twitter's shares rose 28% today on the news by mid-day, representing an $800 million gain from Friday. I'm sure Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are licking their chops to tax Mr. Musk's unrealized capital gains.

These numbers are approximations based on reports, but I'm sure it's good enough for government and TV work and perhaps the most important point is that Mr. Musk has sent one gigantic global shot across the bow against the un-repenting left-wing media, "beware the cavalry is coming."

Let me just say, while I had some dealings with Mr. Musk in the government, I have no idea if he's a Republican or Democrat or has any party affiliation or is even registered to vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What I do know is that when you look at his record of public pronouncements over time, he seems to be a libertarian who believes in free markets and free speech and in the last year or so, has added a lot of common sense to public policy discussions.

This is not the first time I have praised Mr. Musk on this show and I'm certain it won't be the last. We need 100 more principle people like him—actually make that 1,000. So, thank you for saving America, Elon and please come on our show.

This article was adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the April 4, 2022 edition of ‘Kudlow.’