Kudlow: Biden gave an 'armed-over, regurgitated laundry list of all his failed policies'

Welcome to another special edition of "Kudlow," focused on Ukraine and the president's State of the Union speech.

In a few moments, we will be joined by Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy and after Mr. McCarthy, we will speak with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

A bit later, we will also speak with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who did a terrific job last night delivering the Republican rebuttal to President Biden — and there was a lot to rebut.

STATE OF THE UNION: FOX NEWS IS THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORK, OUTDRAWS ALL CABLE AND BROADCAST OPTIONS

Unfortunately, my skeptical riff last evening proved to be true. Despite being upside-down in all the polls, on all the key issues, facing a country that has completely rejected Mr. Biden's big government socialist agenda and his efforts to transform economic and social policies, and despite his loss of confidence in character and honesty, the president stood before the American people last night and essentially gave a warmed-over regurgitated laundry list of all his failed policies.

Instead of a reset or some kind of move toward the center, he gave the back of his hand to the majority of Americans and instead limited his appeal to the far-left progressive Democratic base. That's all it was.

Incredibly enough, the speech was larded up with the usual list of social spending and climate change policies: universal pre-K, child allowances, paycheck protection, more healthcare, parental and medical leave, drug price controls, minimum wage, so-called affordable housing, the so-called Freedom to Vote Bill, anti-cop criminal justice reforms, no solution to the open border catastrophe, more background checks for guns, massive climate subsidies, tax the rich corporations — all of the things that have been rejected.

Remember "Save America, kill the bill?" We won, he lost, but now he's back again — and it will fail again. So will his "compete with China" monstrosity of corporate welfare and industrial planning and so will his COVID add-ons and, of course, he continued to bang away against fossil fuels.

SOTU FACT-CHECK: DID THE TRUMP TAX CUTS HELP ‘THE TOP 1%’ AND NOT ‘WORKING PEOPLE,’ AS BIDEN SAID?

Mr. Biden is being very stubborn. He is making very poor political calculations. Americans don't want to buy what Mr. Biden is selling. He is never going to persuade common-sense people who believe in the free-market, free-enterprise capitalist system and individual freedom.

People don't want critical race theory in their schools. They don't want phony, false history lessons. They don't want to pit Whites versus Blacks. They don't want to raise taxes. They don't want a new central-planning regulatory state to run every nook and cranny in the economy, and they don't want inflationary deficit spending.

It's as though Mr. Biden cupped his ear and said, "I can't hear you." So, he's back for another try at a failed agenda. The country doesn't want to be transformed with a jolt to the far left.

Growthier? Yes — by freezing spending, cutting taxes and reducing regulations and drill, drill, drill with an all-of-the-above energy policy, because we desperately need more reliable energy sources.

We need to stop buying Russian oil and we need to stop giving Dictator Putin more profit windfalls by keeping American energy off the market and driving world oil prices and gasoline prices higher and higher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last night, Biden gave folks what they don't want. He will pay the price. For my part, I'm giving up big government socialism for Lent and I'll just say: Save America, kill the bill.

The cavalry is coming. That's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the March 2, 2022, edition of "Kudlow."